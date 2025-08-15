Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

New York may soon add another chapter to its already strict crypto regulation playbook. Assembly Bill 8966, introduced by Democratic Assembly member Phil Steck, proposes a 0.2% excise tax on all crypto and NFT transactions, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins.

If approved, the crypto tax would take effect on September 1, applying to both individuals and institutions trading digital assets in the state.

Though 0.2% might seem small, the cumulative impact on high-frequency traders and large-scale transactions could be significant. A $50,000 Bitcoin sale, for example, would incur a $100 tax.

The revenue, however, wouldn’t just go to the state’s general fund, it would be earmarked for substance abuse prevention and intervention programs in upstate New York schools.

New York’s Regulatory History and Market Concerns

New York has a history of leading strict crypto oversight. In 2015, the BitLicense framework became one of the first comprehensive regulatory regimes in the U.S., prompting some companies to exit the state due to compliance burdens.

Now, this proposed tax could once again reshape trading behavior, potentially pushing traders toward states with more favorable laws such as Texas or Washington.

Critics warn that the new levy might discourage innovation and drive crypto activity out of New York, weakening its status as a hub for blockchain startups and financial technology.

Supporters argue the crypto tax is modest and has a clear social benefit, making it a fair trade-off for the industry’s long-term stability.

BTC's price trends to the upside on the daily chart, despite the potential crypto regulatory implications in the US. Source: BTCUSD on Tradingview

What the Crypto Tax Regulation Means for Investors

Before becoming law, Assembly Bill 8966 must pass committee review, a full Assembly vote, the Senate, and finally, secure the governor’s signature. The crypto industry is expected to lobby heavily during this process, citing concerns over competitiveness and market liquidity.

If passed, New York’s move could set a precedent for state-level crypto taxation models, especially in the absence of federal rules. Other states may follow suit, particularly if the tax generates significant revenue without severely harming market participation.

For now, traders and investors are watching closely. With Bitcoin recently hitting $124,000, any change in transaction costs could influence trading strategies, and if fears of a sell-off materialize, the impact might be felt far beyond New York’s borders.

Cover image from ChatGPT, BTCUSD chart from Tradingview