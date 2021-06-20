Another week of NFTs hitting the headlines in a variety of ways. Porsche is putting some wheels to the rubber on an NFT project, CNN and Fox are putting major media on the non-fungible token map, and the World Wide Web’s source code is going to be listed as an NFT. It was another action-packed week of NFT news; let’s take a look at these stories, and more.

This Week’s Non-Fungible Token News

Porsche Not Pumping The Brakes With NFTs

Porsche is launching a new NFT platform called ‘Fanzone’. The project will be run on the Lukso blockchain, in partnership with digital firm Forward31. Additionally, Porsche is collaborating with the German National Football Association to highlight tokens of player cards, starting with the men’s and women’s soccer clubs.

Traditional Media Companies See The Potential?

CNN and Fox Broadcasting are starting their own respective NFT endeavors. “Vault By CNN: Moments That Changed Us” will highlight notable moments in history as non-fungible tokens on the Flow blockchain. Meanwhile, Fox Broadcasting has started a $100M fund in partnership with subsidiary Bento Box Entertainment; speculation is that Fox’s engagement with NFTs could likely be centered around animated series. Fox is also launching a blockchain-related show, “Krapopolis”.

A ‘Hot’ Commodity… NFT Hot Wheels?

Automobile NFT collaborations keep coming. Besides the aforementioned Porsche NFT engagement, we’ve also seen a bitcoin racecar hit the track recently, and now Mattel wants to bring Hot Wheels NFTs to market. Next week, the classic toy company will be launching the ‘NFT Garage Series‘, with three iconic Hot Wheels cars at the forefront. Bidding starts at an accessible $0.99.

Mattel has stated that Barbie and American Girl could be NFT projects in the future, too.

World Wide Web’s Source Code NFT

We’ve seen some pretty cool non-fungible tokens hit the market this year, and this is another unique one to add to the list. Next week, Sir Tim Berners-Lee will auction a token of the original sourced code that he used to create the World Wide Web. The auction will run on Sotheby’s for a week long, starting June 23.

Lukso is a relatively under-the-radar project, now being utilized in Porsche's latest NFT project.

Beyond A ‘Reasonable Doubt’: Dame Dash & Roc-A-Fella NFT Lawsuit

Legendary hip-hop record label Roc-A-Fella has filed a lawsuit against artist Dame Dash for attempting to auction off Jay-Z album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ as a non-fungible token. Dame Dash has reportedly responded in a statement to TMZ that he is not attempting to sell the Jay-Z album, but rather just his share in Roc-A-Fella.

The news comes just days after reports that Jay-Z has sued the photographer of the ‘Reasonable Doubt’ album cover, stating that the photographer illegally exploited the rappers likeness.

Sorare Teams Up With The French Football Federation

The French Football Federation (FFF) is linking up with Sorare to create non-fungible tokens of FFF players. The French National Team is currently competing in the 2020 EUFA European Football Championship. The FFF joins the ranks of over 140 other licensed clubs that Sorare has secured deals with.

