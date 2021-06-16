With the exception of crypto and related sectors like NFTs, throughout the course of history, most of today’s most mainstream technologies got their start start toward adoption thanks to the adult entertainment industry. Today, the porn industry has been disrupted by online economies such as OnlyFans, and because of the digital context, the adult work world could also see a dramatic boost by naughty XXX NFTs.

Here’s why crypto and adult entertainment have the ideal chemistry for a much deeper connection.

How The OnlyFans Economy Is the Perfect Fit For Crypto

NFTs have exploded in particular in any category that includes some type of fanbase, such as the entertainment industry, music, or sports.

It is a way for brands or individuals to engage with their fanbase and allow them to feel ownership over being a part of that fanbase through exclusives, and crypto tokens.

Thus far though fans are mixed on if this is something they want or need. However, as has happened in the past with other technologies, when the adult entertainment industry gets involved, things are never again the same and adoption tends to happen.

Adult content creators now have ditched the traditional middle man and instead opt for OnlyFans accounts where they promote their content directly to their fans. Integrating a token directly, or adapting some type of crypto economy to the booming platform responsible for generating millions for models who can work on their own terms.

The porn industry could contribute to the growth of cryptocurrencies | Source: CRYPTOCAP-TOTAL on TradingView.com

XXX NFTs Allow Content Creators To Get Intimate With Fans

The emergence of NFTs also allows adult content creators to earn more revenue from their once frowned upon work, and do so digitally.

Take Cali Carter for example, who just launched her first ever NFT drop on xxxNifty (Warning: NSFW) and sold out almost instantly. “I don’t know of a better way to bring adult content creators closer to their fans than through these collectible videos and photos,” Carter said.

Fans of hers now can forever own a piece of her work, with blockchain-based authenticity and proof of their dedication to their idol or infatuation. xxxNifty debuted the $NSFW token as the backbone of the service, however, many other adult industry-related tokens have came and went – no pun intended.

The porn industry has also helped other technologies reach mainstream adoption, such as the VHS, the DVD, Blu-ray, and even the Internet itself. Could the crypto and porn industry both benefit from double market penetration? And are XXX NFTs the next big thing in crypto?

