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David Schwartz, former CTO at Ripple, has pushed back against accusations that he misled XRP holders, addressing claims of secret government agreements and hidden price mechanisms in a series of posts on X that appear to have reignited a long-running debate within the community.

The controversy surfaced after X user @uptownsaul raised questions about whether Schwartz had been less than transparent with the XRP community regarding Ripple’s undisclosed agreements. The exchange prompted the Ripple veteran to step in with a direct clarification — one that touched on NDAs, price theories, and what he described as persistent misinformation circulating in the space.

Schwartz Draws A Line Between NDAs And Conspiracy Theories

According to his posts on X, Schwartz did not deny that Ripple maintains confidential agreements. He acknowledged that many of the company’s partners require NDAs to protect their business arrangements. What he pushed back on was the interpretation of those agreements as evidence of something larger.

In his posts, Schwartz appeared to categorize recurring claims — that the U.S. government has a secret plan for XRP, or that Ripple is holding back a mechanism to drive prices sharply higher — as conspiracy theories that are “almost always” false. He stated that no secret agreements with the government exist and that Ripple’s escrow releases follow a fixed, publicly verifiable schedule on the XRP Ledger.

A Pointed Challenge To Price Theories

Schwartz also addressed long-standing speculation about extreme XRP price targets. In one post on X, he questioned why well-capitalized investors who truly believed in a multi-thousand-dollar XRP scenario would not already be bidding the price significantly higher — framing the absence of such activity as its own form of market data.

When X user @NeilBilon weighed in on the discussion, Schwartz responded again, reiterating that Ripple’s operations and goals are communicated through public channels, even if certain commercial details remain confidential.

Separately, @TGMoney85 raised additional questions about Schwartz’s past statements, which Schwartz addressed by clarifying that his earlier remarks on XRP’s role were economic in nature, not price predictions.

As of this writing, XRP trades at around $2.11, with Schwartz’s comments drawing significant attention across the community but appearing to have had little immediate impact on the asset’s price action.

XRP's trends sideways on the daily chart. Source: XRPUSD on Tradingview

Cover image from Grok, XRPUSD chart from Tradingview