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Evernorth Holdings has named Robert Kaiden, chief financial officer of the OpenAI Foundation, as a board nominee as the XRP-focused treasury company moves through its proposed business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. II.

Evernorth Names OpenAI CFO To XRP Treasury Board

The latest SEC materials show Evernorth filed an amended Form S-4 tied to the transaction, with the filing detail page listing a Form S-4/A accepted on April 27 and filed on April 28. In a separate exhibit, Kaiden signed a consent dated April 27 to be named in Evernorth’s registration statement “as a nominee to the board of directors of the Registrant.” A parallel filing shows Derar Islim also signed the same director-nominee consent on the same date.

The board additions come as Evernorth seeks shareholder approval for a broader SPAC transaction. A proxy-card exhibit attached to the filing lists proposals for the business combination, a merger proposal, domestication, and related governance documents, underscoring that the transaction is still moving through the formal public-market approval process rather than representing a completed listing.

For XRP markets, the appointment matters less as a symbolic AI link than as part of Evernorth’s effort to professionalize a public treasury structure built around a single digital asset. Evernorth has described its model as a regulated corporate vehicle designed to provide transparent exposure to XRP while actively managing the asset within a treasury framework. In its March transaction update, the company said the filing disclosed its business plan, strategy, financials, leadership team and long-term vision for the first time.

CEO Asheesh Birla framed the strategy in broader capital-markets terms. “We believe global finance is entering a new era with digital assets playing a larger role in how capital is held, managed and deployed,” Birla said. “Evernorth is being built to participate in that evolution. Our focus is on combining public-market discipline with XRP blockchain-based financial infrastructure to help shape a more transparent, efficient and connected global financial system.”

The company’s treasury pitch is deliberately different from a passive fund structure. Evernorth has said it is designed to provide “simple, liquid, and transparent exposure to XRP” through a publicly listed vehicle, but also seeks to grow XRP per share over time through institutional lending, liquidity provisioning and DeFi yield opportunities.

That is where Kaiden’s profile is likely to draw attention. The OpenAI Foundation role places him inside one of the most watched firms on earth, while prior reports on the Foundation’s leadership expansion noted that Kaiden brought experience from Deloitte, Twitter and Inspirato. For Evernorth, his addition brings public-company finance and audit-adjacent experience to a board overseeing a crypto treasury strategy that will need to satisfy both digital-asset investors and traditional market expectations.

Evernorth has said the transaction is expected to raise more than $1 billion in gross proceeds, with institutional and strategic investors including Ripple, SBI Holdings, Pantera Capital, Kraken and Arrington Capital. Earlier transaction disclosures also said net proceeds would primarily fund open-market purchases of XRP, alongside working capital, general corporate purposes and transaction expenses.

Birla has described the active-treasury model as aligned with the XRP ecosystem itself. “Evernorth is built to provide investors more than just exposure to XRP’s price,” he said in the company’s launch announcement. “As we capitalize on existing TradFi yield generation strategies and deploy into DeFi yield opportunities, we also contribute to the growth and maturity of that ecosystem. This approach is designed to generate returns for shareholders while supporting XRP’s utility and adoption.”

At press time, XRP traded at $1.40.

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