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The end of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has shaken the global finance sector. With OPEC no longer controlling oil production, many countries are now setting their own prices as the US dollar loses value. Market analysts say this shift could create a key role for XRP, allowing it to serve as a neutral bridge asset for settlements during the global currency reset.

Analyst Says End Of OPEC is “Rocket Fuel” For XRP

In an X post on April 28, crypto analyst Ross said that the end of OPEC could mark a turning point for XRP amid the global currency reset. He explained that the petrodollar system has long been tied to OPEC through a 1974 agreement with Saudi Arabia.

The deal required Saudi Arabia to price and sell its oil only in US dollars. Other OPEC members soon followed, and by 1975, almost all oil traded through the group was in dollars. This system has helped the US dollar maintain global dominance for decades.

With OPEC now dissolved and countries like the UAE moving to sell oil in their own currencies, Ross believes that cross-border transfers will require a neutral, fast settlement solution. He points to the altcoin, stating that the cryptocurrency is uniquely positioned to serve as a neutral bridge currency. According to him, XRP is “rocket fuel for global trade as countries break free from the dollar.”

He further added that as more countries adopt local currencies for oil trade, XRP could become a central tool in the global currency reset. He noted that they would need an On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) feature to ensure faster cross-border transfers.

Black Swan Founder Highlights The Token’s Role As OPEC Ends

Versan Aljarrah, founder of Black Swan, has also shared his views on what the end of OPEC means for XRP. He said that the petrodollar weakening, and the UAE’s leaving OPEC are clear signs of this change. Aljarrah added that as trade becomes divided and countries rely more on each other, they would need a “neutral settlement infrastructure” to handle payments. He said that this area is where the altcoin comes in.

In a separate post, Aljarrah also said that XRP could act as a neutral bridge asset. He noted that the cryptocurrency is in a strong position to link the old financial system to the new multipolar world. Moreover, as the dollar weakens, the token can help move money more quickly and easily between currencies without relying on the dollar.

The cryptocurrency has long been labeled a potential global settlement layer, not just by market experts but also by Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse. Its speed, low cost, and ODL capabilities, combined with a decentralized network, have led experts to choose XRP as a preferred solution for cross-border transfer.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com