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Ripple has unveiled a multi-phase roadmap to prepare the XRP Ledger (XRPL) for a post-quantum future, aiming to achieve full readiness by 2028.

The announcement comes as advances in quantum computing raise concerns that the cryptography used by many blockchains today could eventually be undermined—potentially putting long-term users and high-value accounts at risk.

XRPL Faces Post-Quantum Risk

The urgency, Ripple said, is tied to recent findings from Google Quantum AI earlier this month. According to those results, the cryptographic methods most blockchains rely on today can be broken by sufficiently advanced quantum computers.

For XRPL, the concern is not theoretical. Whenever an account signs a transaction, its public key is revealed on-chain. In a post-quantum world, that exposure could later be exploited, creating a risk, especially for accounts holding value over long periods.

Yet, Ripple emphasized that XRPL already includes built-in capabilities that support a forward migration. One key feature is native key rotation. This allows users to move away from potentially vulnerable keys over time without needing to change their underlying accounts.

The company also highlighted XRPL’s seed-based key generation, which enables deterministic derivation of new keys. Ripple said this capability is important for any coordinated transition because it allows users to generate and manage new key material securely.

While these features are not themselves “post-quantum solutions,” Ripple argued they are foundational parts of the protocol—giving XRPL a practical migration path that would otherwise have to be built from the ground up in many other networks.

Ripple’s Contingency Plan

In its Monday blog post, Ripple said the new roadmap is designed around two priorities running in parallel: preserving XRPL’s strengths today while the post-quantum transition work proceeds, and preparing for contingencies to reduce disruption if what it calls “Q-Day” arrives unexpectedly.

Under Ripple’s plan, Phase 1 focuses on post-quantum recovery and Q-Day readiness. In the scenario where classical cryptography breaks, Ripple says XRPL would activate a contingency plan enabling a safe migration to post-quantum cryptography.

A major part of Phase 1 is enabling safe recovery for all account owners. Ripple said one approach it is exploring involves using post-quantum-based zero-knowledge proofs to prove ownership of existing keys without exposing them, allowing users to migrate funds even if their cryptography is already compromised.

Phase 2 runs through the first half of 2026 with a full assessment of quantum risk across the network and an evaluation of how post-quantum changes would affect transaction performance, storage, and bandwidth.

Ripple also stated that it is collaborating with Project Eleven to accelerate early experimentation, including validator-level testing, Devnet benchmarking, and a post-quantum custody wallet prototype, all of which it said help move the timeline into the second phase.

Final Step By 2028

Phase 3, slated for the second half of 2026, centers on exploring post-quantum primitives beyond signatures. Post-quantum signature schemes will be integrated alongside existing elliptic curve signatures, beginning on Devnet, to allow developers to test performance, usability, and system impact without disrupting the network.

For Phase 4, Ripple is targeting full transition for post-quantum signatures no later than 2028. In this stage, Ripple said it would move from testing to execution across the entire XRPL ecosystem.

The company added that the work at this point is not only about cryptography, but also about not breaking what already works on XRPL. Ripple said coordination with ecosystem partners will be essential to keep the transition smooth and safe for all accounts.

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