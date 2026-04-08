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In a strange move, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has clarified shortcomings in its past approach by dropping seven lawsuits against crypto companies, among them Binance and Coinbase.

Another Crypto-Mishap…But From Regulators

Strange things are happening in crypto today. Not only a top U.S. legacy outlet released a piece claiming to have uncovered Satoshi Nakamoto’s identity, but the SEC’s new Fiscal Year 2025 Enforcement Report contains an unusually blunt self‑critique: it admits prior leadership misallocated enforcement resources to chase media headlines and raw case counts instead of real investor protection.

Central to an effective enforcement program is determining which cases to bring and responsibly stewarding Commission resources. Regrettably, such resources have been misapplied in prior years to pursue media headlines and run up numbers, and in turn, led to misguided expectations on what constitutes effective enforcement.

According to the statement, since 2022 the Commission brought 95 “off‑channel communications” book‑and‑record cases with $2.3 billion in penalties, plus seven crypto registration and six “dealer definition” actions. The current Commission now says these showed “no direct investor harm”, produced “no investor benefit” and reflected a misinterpretation of federal securities law.

The Commission itself now characterizes these 95 book‑and‑record cases and 13 crypto matters as resource misallocation driven by a “bias for volume of cases brought versus matters of investor protection.”

The statement also notes that the SEC has dropped seven crypto-focused cases since February 2025, targeting Coinbase, Binance, Cumberland, Consensys Software, Payward (Kraken), Dragonchain, and Balina.

The Atkins Era: Crypto Enforcement 2.0

The SEC is publicly distancing itself from earlier, more expansive readings of securities law in crypto, implying that some marquee cases were built on legal glosses that will not be repeated and that may be harder to defend in court going forward. The recent interpretive release on crypto assets and the SEC‑CFTC alignment are part of the same course correction toward clearer categories of what is or isn’t a security, rather than treating tokens themselves as inherently embodying an investment contract.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins, who assumed the role in April 2025, has faulted his predecessors, claiming the agency did not keep pace with technological innovation. With Atkins, the SEC is recentering enforcement on classic fraud, market manipulation, and breaches of fiduciary duty. The FY 2025 results show 456 actions focused on misconduct that directly harms investors and market integrity

The Trump‑era shift has already seen crypto enforcement actions fall to their lowest level since 2017.

Market Implications

The SEC admission should reduce some litigation overhang and may encourage more projects to operate in the U.S., but fraud, market manipulation, and deceptive offerings remain squarely in the SEC’s crosshairs.

Enforcement reset could gradually improve risk sentiment around high‑quality assets and U.S. venues, though the unwinding of old cases and the new legal framework will likely produce periods of regulatory volatility and headline risk.

This represents a move from opaque, adversarial tactics toward clearer lines between commodities, tools, and true securities. Sophisticated traders should watch how quickly this policy shift flows into actual dismissals, settlements, and new listings.

Bitcoin bounced back and reclaimed $72k earlier today. At the moment of writing, BTC trades for the highs $71k on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSDT on Tradingview.

Cover image from Perplexity. BTCUSD chart from Tradingview.