Under President Donald Trump’s administration, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a notable pivot toward the cryptocurrency sector, recently unveiling an ambitious agenda aimed at modernizing regulations governing digital assets.

This announcement comes as part of a broader initiative to address concerns from the financial industry about existing regulations that many have deemed overly burdensome.

New Agenda To Modernize Crypto Regulations

On Thursday, the SEC formally outlined its plans, which include proposed rules governing the offer and sale of crypto assets. These proposals may introduce certain exemptions and safe harbors, potentially easing the path for cryptocurrency transactions.

In addition, the regulator is considering amendments that would allow cryptocurrencies to be traded on national exchanges and alternative trading systems, a move that could significantly boost trading volume and adoption of these assets.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins emphasized that this agenda marks a new era for the agency, highlighting its commitment to fostering innovation, facilitating capital formation, enhancing market efficiency, and protecting investors.

“This regulatory agenda reflects that it is a new day at the Securities and Exchange Commission,” Atkins stated, indicating a renewed focus on supporting the innovation and growth of the digital asset sector.

New Disclosure Requirements

This shift in regulatory tone is a stark contrast to the approach taken by the previous administration, led by former President Joe Biden and SEC Chair Gary Gensler, who was heavily criticized for his approach toward the cryptocurrency industry.

During the campaign trail, President Donald Trump expressed support for the cryptocurrency sector, positioning himself as a “crypto president” dedicated to promoting the adoption of digital assets.

In contrast, the Biden administration’s regulatory stance has been more stringent, with the SEC taking action against major exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance, alleging violations of US laws aimed at protecting consumers from fraud and money laundering.

These cases were dropped by the current SEC administration as part of the agency’s new crypto agenda under Commissioners Paul Atkins, Mark Uyeda, and Hester Peirce, signaling a potential easing of pressure on the industry.

Moreover, the SEC plans to propose a “rationalization” of disclosure requirements, a move designed to enhance transparency and mitigate risks for investors. By clarifying what information must be disclosed, the agency aims to create a more informed marketplace while also reducing compliance burdens on companies.

If enacted, these proposed policies could represent a significant victory for the crypto industry, which has long advocated for regulations tailored to its unique characteristics.

