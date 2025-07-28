Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The Shiba Inu team has announced new developer updates aimed at enhancing the Shibarium ecosystem. This comes as the Ethereum Layer 2 network continues to record a considerable amount of activity, providing a bullish outlook for SHIB.

Shiba Inu Team Updates Developer Hub To Boost Ecosystem

In an X post, the Shiba Inu community platform Shibizens announced that the team has updated its official documentation portal. The platform noted that this signals a clear move toward creating a “developer-centric infrastructure.” The documentation portal is built on the Mintlify framework and consolidates technical resources that were disjoined across forums, GitHub repositories, and chat channels.

Shibizens further revealed that this hub now includes step-by-step guides for running validator nodes, working with Shibarium, and enabling cross-chain interoperability. Additionally, the hub provides full integration instructions for the Shiba Inu decentralized exchanges (DEXs) ShibaSwap V1 and V2.

Furthermore, Shibizens stated that developers can now gain access to advanced tools, including SDKs for DeFi applications and a Hardhat plugin for the Shiba Alpha Layer. They also gain access to libraries such as ElderJS and Elder-Wrap. There are additional features that cover Shiba Paymaster and Bury 2.0 staking mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the documentation portal supports both backend infrastructure and consumer-facing products, such as ‘Shib The Metaverse’ and the Shib Name Service. The Shiba Inu developer hub also features a live status page and highlights of community projects. These developments provide a bullish outlook for Shibarium, which could witness a surge in activity due to these updates.

Shibariumscan data indicates that the Layer 2 network has been experiencing significant activity in recent times. Daily transactions have been around 4 million over the past week. The network has also hit 1.4 billion in total transactions, having hit the 1 billion mark earlier this year.

What The Shiba Alpha Layer Means For The Ecosystem

In an X post, Shiba Inu’s marketing lead, Lucie, commented on the Shiba Alpha Layer, another major update that could boost the meme coin’s ecosystem. She noted that this Alpha Layer is a modular rollup framework built on the Shibarium network. This blockchain solution enables developers to deploy execution environments known as RollApps.

The Shiba Inu executive noted that these RollApps are chains that operate independently but settle their transactions on Shibarium for finality and security. This structure will enable scalability while maintaining unified infrastructure and gas logic. Lucie also highlighted the roles that the SHIB native tokens will play in this development.

She stated that TREAT will be used to operate and configure rollups. As the gas token of the Shibarium ecosystem, BONE will be used to settle all rollup and base-layer transactions on the network. LEASH will be used for access control, verification layers, and early-phase participation. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu remains integrated as a value asset across the ecosystem.

At the time of writing, the Shiba Inu price is trading at around $0.00001415, up in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

