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Global crypto investment products recorded $857.9 million in net inflows for the week ending May 11 with Bitcoin capturing a big portion of the increase. This marked the sixth consecutive week of positive flows and the strongest weekly total since April 24, according to CoinShares’ latest Digital Asset Fund Flows report — a streak that analysts are increasingly reading as a structural reset in institutional demand rather than a temporary bounce.

The weekly figure represents a more than sevenfold increase over the prior week’s $117.8 million, per CoinShares’ data, underscoring how sharply sentiment shifted as Bitcoin climbed back above the $80,000 threshold. Total assets under management across digital asset investment products rose to $160 billion on the back of the inflows, according to the report.

Bitcoin Leads, But The Breadth Is Notable

Bitcoin products captured the dominant share of last week’s flows, attracting $706.1 million and bringing year-to-date inflows to $4.9 billion, per CoinShares. The directional shift extended well beyond Bitcoin. Ethereum products recorded $77.1 million in inflows, reversing the prior week’s $81.6 million outflow. Solana drew $47.6 million. XRP products attracted $39.6 million.

Crypto ETF inflows on the rise over the past week. Source: CoinShares

The breadth of positive flows across major assets signals a broader improvement in institutional risk appetite rather than Bitcoin-specific positioning, per the report’s geographic and asset-level breakdown. Short-Bitcoin products — instruments used to bet against the asset — posted their largest outflow of 2026, according to CoinShares, a signal that bearish institutional positioning is unwinding alongside the inflow surge.

The US Led, But Europe Held Firm

Geographically, the United States dominated with $776.6 million in inflows, recovering sharply from $47.5 million the prior week, per CoinShares. Germany followed at $50.6 million, Switzerland at $21.1 million, and the Netherlands at $5 million — a distribution that, according to analysis by TradingNews, points to European institutional participation holding steady even as Washington’s regulatory progression has emerged as the dominant catalyst driving sentiment.

BTC's price trends to the upside on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD on Tradingview

Laser Digital’s derivatives desk attributed Bitcoin’s move above $80,000 to the combination of ETF inflows, anticipated purchases by digital asset treasury companies, and growing optimism surrounding a compromise on the CLARITY Act related to stablecoins, as reported by Bloomingbit citing market commentary from the week.

Six consecutive weeks of positive inflows into crypto investment products marks a pivotal shift in the nascent sector’s institutional demand profile. Whether the streak extends into a sustained re-rating of crypto as an institutional asset class — or fades as macro uncertainty reasserts itself — the $857.9 million weekly figure is the kind of number that makes it increasingly difficult for traditional allocators still sitting on the sidelines to justify staying there.

Cover image from Grok, BTCUSD chart from Tradingview