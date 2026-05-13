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A federal grand jury in San Francisco has indicted three Tennessee men on charges that include conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping after prosecutors say the group carried out a series of wrench attacks — crimes where victims are physically threatened or harmed to force them to hand over crypto — stealing at least $6.5 million from victims across California.

A Violent Scheme With A Simple Disguise

Elijah Armstrong, Nino Chindavanh, and Jayden Rucker allegedly posed as delivery drivers to get inside their targets’ homes. Once in, they used threats of violence to force victims to hand over their crypto seed phrases — the recovery keys that grant full access to a digital wallet.

According to the Justice Department, the attacks took place between November 22 and December 31 last year across the Los Angeles area and the San Francisco Bay Area. Prosecutors identified at least four people targeted during that period.

One victim was forced to transfer $6.5 million in cryptocurrency to a wallet controlled by the group. That figure represents the bulk of what prosecutors say was stolen during the entire campaign.

Craig Missakian, the US Attorney for the Northern District of California, did not mince words. “These individuals, as alleged, terrorized their victims in the hopes of stealing vast sums of cryptocurrency,” he said in a statement Monday. “The scheme was not only sophisticated, it was brazen, violent, and dangerous.”

#FBI CASE UPDATE: Three men have been indicted on robbery, kidnapping, and conspiracy charges related to a $6 million cryptocurrency robbery spree throughout the Bay Area and LA. Elijah Armstrong, Nino Chindavanh, and Jayden Rucker – all from Tennessee- were charged on Conspiracy… pic.twitter.com/mIQQKjS3K2 — FBI SanFrancisco (@FBISanFrancisco) May 11, 2026

Physical Attacks On Crypto Owners Are Rising

The three men were arrested in December. Armstrong and Rucker are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday. Chindavanh is set to appear June 26. All three face charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempted robbery, and attempted kidnapping.

Reports from blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs indicate that attacks like these have grown more common because personal data is easier than ever to find online.

Crypto wrench attacks are turning digital wealth into a real-world target. Image: Yahoo News

The public nature of crypto wealth — visible on-chain to anyone who knows where to look — combined with the perceived anonymity of transactions has made holders attractive targets for criminals willing to use force.

The California cases are not isolated. French authorities charged 88 people in April in connection with similar attacks on cryptocurrency owners in that country.

Seed Phrases And The Limits Of Digital Security

Physical attacks of this kind expose a gap that no encryption can fix. A seed phrase, once spoken under duress, hands over complete control of a wallet with no way to reverse a transfer after the fact. The indictment, filed in federal court in San Francisco, was unsealed Monday.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView