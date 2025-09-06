Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

SOL Strategies is all set to list on Nasdaq and begin trading from September 9 under the ticker $STKE.

It was one of the world’s first Solana treasury companies and now holds the third-largest stash of Solana (435,064 $SOL tokens valued at $88.4M) among corporations.

The company underwent a major overhaul in 2024, when it appointed Leah Wald as CEO.

Wald restructured the firm into a Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) well before DATs became the norm. Following this move, SOL Strategies’ stock soared 900% within a year.

In the official announcement, Wald said that joining Nasdaq puts SOL Strategies in line with the world’s most innovative technology companies and opens the door for more institutional investment with enhanced liquidity and access to deeper capital markets.

Read on as we explore Solana’s growth story and also suggest the best Solana meme coin you can buy right now – Snorter Token ($SNORT) – to benefit from SOL’s upcoming bull run.

Institutions Are Doubling Down on Solana – Ride the Wave with $SNORT

SOL Strategies isn’t the only company betting on Solana. DeFi Development Corp recently bought $39.76M worth of $SOL in a single week and now holds 2M Solana tokens valued at $427M.

The company also raised fresh equity of $125M on August 28 to accelerate Solana acquisitions and expand its treasury.

So, why are these institutional funds focusing on Solana?

The Solana blockchain is a dominant player in the DeFi and Web3 space, with a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $11.46B.

TVL represents the cumulative value of all assets deposited on a blockchain, including lending platforms, DEXs, staking contracts, and liquidity pools.

Solana currently holds the world’s second-largest TVL with a 7.53% share, underscoring strong market trust, liquidity, and adoption.

This indicates that more than half of all blockchain participants prefer Solana to engage with dApps – a massive positive for the ecosystem.

Solana has surged by over 110% since the beginning of Q2 and is currently trading around $206.

On the daily timeframe, $SOL is following a bullish trendline (as seen above) while consolidating near the $200 level. A volume-backed breakout from here could push $SOL past $250.

If you, like SOL Strategies, want to tap into Solana’s growth potential, consider investing in the Snorter Token ($SNORT) – the perfect Solana-based altcoin to ride this momentum.

What Is Snorter Token?

$SNORT is easily one of the most anticipated altcoin launches on Solana. That’s because this new cryptocurrency project aims to revive retail participation in meme coin trading.

Right now, deep-pocketed investors with sophisticated tools end up eating all the available liquidity in newly listed meme coins.

This leaves little to no room for everyday traders to position themselves behind those hyper-aggressive initial meme coin pumps – which is generally where life-changing returns are made.

Snorter Token , however, plans to flip the script on these crypto whales through its easy-to-use yet powerful Telegram trading bot.

How will it do so? By letting you place buy/sell limit and stop orders well in advance – before liquidity even kicks in on a token.

Then, as soon as liquidity becomes available, Snorter Token will automatically execute those orders, finally giving you the competitive edge you’ve been looking for.

Snorter Token’s Game-Changing Ease of Use

SnorteR Token is based on Telegram, so all you need to do to place buy/sell orders is send the bot commands (messages, in other words) in the all-too-familiar Telegram chat.

Even better? You can also manage your Snorter Token portfolio and access the copy-trading feature directly from the same chat.

Speaking of copy trading, it’s a particularly handy feature if you’re new to meme coin trading or simply don’t have the time to learn all the ins and outs of the market.

Copy trading lets you mimic the trades of seasoned pros in a completely hands-free manner, allowing you to generate potential profits without lifting a finger. Just be sure to follow only reputable traders with proven track records.

Despite its focus on simplicity, though, Snorter still provides one of the most secure trading experiences on the market.

From rug pulls and honeypots to front-running and even sophisticated sandwich attacks, Snorter’s got safeguards against virtually every on-chain threat that could otherwise hinder your trading.

Buy $SNORT for Massive Gains & Exclusive Perks

One look at the meme coin market’s growth over the past one year – an 80% increase in total market cap – and it’s easy to see why Snorter Token could be the next crypto to explode.

If you want to make the most of this potentially once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, buy $SNORT now while it’s still in presale and available at some of its lowest-ever prices.

1 $SNORT is currently available for just $0.1035, and the project has in total raised over $3.75M from early investors so far.

According to our $SNORT price prediction, the token can surge 800% by the end of 2025 alone – potentially hitting $0.94.

And that’s not all. Buying $SNORT also unlocks an entirely new set of exclusive perks, including: Reduced trading fees: just 0.85%, vs. 1.5% charged to non-holders

No daily sniping limits

Access to advanced analytics for better trading decisions

Generous staking rewards, currently yielding 123%

Interested? Visit Snorter Token’s official website for more information.

Disclaimer: None of the above constitutes financial advice. Crypto investments are highly risky, so kindly do your own research before investing.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/sol-strategies-nasdaq-listing-solana-outlook-why-you-cant-miss-snort