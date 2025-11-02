Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The spot Solana ETFs (exchange-traded funds) join the Ethereum funds as the second spot altcoin-linked investment products to hit the US market in recent years. Interestingly, the latest market data shows that the exchange-traded funds have made a strong start to life, recording significant inflows in the first few trading days.

Spot Solana ETFs Reach $500 Million Net Assets In Single Week

According to data from SoSoValue, the two US-based spot Solana ETFs registered a total net inflow of $199.21 million in their first week of trading. This influx of capital reflects the optimism and growing demand for crypto-linked investment products in one of the largest global financial markets.

The week’s star performer was Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF (with the ticker BSOL), which recorded positive inflows in the first four trading days. On Friday, October 31st, the exchange-traded fund posted a total net inflow of roughly $44.5 million, bringing the debut week’s performance to over $197 million.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas said about the Bitwise Solana ETF performance:

What a week for $BSOL, besides the big volume, it led all crypto ETPs by a country mile in weekly flows with +$417m ($IBIT had a rare off week, it’ll be back). It also ranked it 16th in overall flows for the week. Big time debut.

While Grayscale’s Solana Trust (GSOL) didn’t record any activity on Friday, it closed the week with a total net inflow of about $2.18 million. It is worth noting that the Grayscale fund launched a day after Bitwise’s spot Solana ETF, but both exchange-traded funds have a total net asset of over $500 million.

US Solana ETFs | Source: SoSoValue

Considering the impact of spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs on the assets’ prices, it would be interesting to see how the performance of the Solana ETFs affects SOL’s price in the coming months. As of this writing, the price of Solana stands at around $185, reflecting a more than 4% decline in the past seven days.

Demand For Bitcoin And Ether ETFs Slows Down

The US-based Bitcoin and Ether ETFs registered unconvincing performances in the past week, as investor sentiment in the market seems to worsen by the day. The Bitcoin exchange-traded funds posted a total net outflow of over $607 million in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Ether ETFs snapped their streak of consecutive outflow weeks with a positive weekly influx of over $114 million. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that these crypto-linked investment products still ended the month of October with net positive inflows.

The price of SOL on the daily timeframe | Source: SOLUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView