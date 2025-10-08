Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

In a new move to cater to the increasing investor appetite for crypto assets spurred by the new regulatory dawn, the S&P Dow Jones Indices has unveiled the S&P Digital Markets 50 index. Announced on Tuesday, this new index aims to provide investors diversified exposure to the cryptocurrency landscape and related stocks.

S&P’s Response To Growing Crypto Demand

Cameron Drinkwater, the chief product officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices, emphasized the evolving role of cryptocurrencies within global markets. “Cryptocurrencies and the broader digital asset industry have moved from the margins into a more established role,” he noted.

Dinari, on the other hand, known for its role in tokenized securities, is also planning to launch an investable token that will track the performance of the new Digital Markets 50.

Gabriel Otte, CEO of Dinari, highlighted the growing demand from investment funds for exposure to crypto, even when individual tokens seem too risky for many clients. “What they were hearing from their clients was ‘we want some exposure to crypto,’” Otte explained, likening their desires to wanting the “S&P 500 of the space.”

To ensure diversified exposure, S&P has implemented strict criteria for the index. No single asset will constitute more than 5% of the Digital Markets 50. Eligible stocks must have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million, while new cryptocurrencies need to reach a market cap of at least $300 million.

Although a complete list of constituents has yet to be released, the index will undergo the same quarterly rebalancing and governance processes as other S&P indices.

ICE’s $2 Billion Investment In Polymarket

The timing of the Digital Markets 50’s introduction is noteworthy, coinciding with a significant year for crypto stocks. Companies like Coinbase (COIN) have seen a 55% increase in their stock price in 2025.

Despite this growth, both cryptocurrencies and related stocks continue to exhibit significant volatility. The indexing approach aims to stabilize returns for investors while acknowledging that fluctuations are part of the appeal of the asset class.

As an example of this, Bitcoin reached a new record above $126,000 on Tuesday, and in a matter of hours has dropped toward the $121,600 mark, resulting in a 3% gap when compared to all-time high prices.

Also hailing from Wall Street, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has announced that it will invest up to $2 billion in one of the world’s largest prediction markets, Polymarket, which enables users to generate profits by making predictions about a variety of topics, including sports and politics.

This is seen as a strategic move for ICE, as it expands its reach beyond traditional trading avenues amid rising interest in prediction markets. The transaction valued Polymarket at around $8 billion prior to ICE’s investment, and the deal signals increased support for the platform as it prepares to re-enter the US market.