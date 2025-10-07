Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest crypto-focused asset manager, has made a major announcement, not only for its operations but also for the broader cryptocurrency market. The firm revealed on Monday that its Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) have become the first US spot ETFs to incorporate staking.

Staking Features For Ethereum And Solana Products

In addition to the Ethereum ETFs, Grayscale also announced that its Grayscale Solana Trust (GSOL) has activated staking capabilities. Pending regulatory approval for GSOL’s uplisting as an ETF by US regulators this month, it is anticipated to become one of the first spot Solana ETFs to offer staking options.

By integrating staking into its Ethereum and Solana products, Grayscale aims to enhance investor access to the projected potential of these blockchains while maintaining the core objectives of its funds. ETHE and ETH will continue to provide direct exposure to spot Ethereum prices, while GSOL will do the same for Solana.

Peter Mintzberg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grayscale Investment, emphasized the significance of this development, stating:

Staking in our spot Ethereum and Solana funds is exactly the kind of first-mover innovation Grayscale was built to deliver. As the #1 digital asset-focused ETF issuer in the world by AUM, we believe our trusted and scaled platform uniquely positions us to turn new opportunities like staking into tangible value potential for investors

New Report ‘Staking 101’

Grayscale announced that it also plans to implement passive staking through a network of institutional custodians and diversified validator providers, thereby contributing to the security of the underlying blockchain protocols.

The asset manager is committed to educating investors on this new feature, having recently published a report titled Staking 101: Secure the Blockchain, Earn Rewards, which outlines the mechanics of staking, its importance, and the benefits for participants.

Grayscale intends to extend staking capabilities to additional products while prioritizing education, transparent reporting, and an investor-first approach.

This launch follows the recent approval of generic listing standards for crypto ETFs and guidance from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), confirming that staking does not contravene securities laws.

This is part of a new regulatory approach by US agencies under the leadership of President Donald Trump’s administration, which has significantly promoted the adoption and legitimacy of cryptocurrencies and related products in the country.

As of this writing, ETH trades at $4,715, while recording gains of 4% and 13% in the past 24 hours and seven days, respectively. This positions the leading altcoin just 4.8% below all-time high records.

Similarly, the price of SOL has surged by 3% and 12% within the same time frames while grappling with its nearest resistance level of $240. The token remains 20% below its peak of $293.

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com