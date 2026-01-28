Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Steak ’n Shake said this week that it quietly beefed up its Bitcoin stash as in-store sales jumped. The chain added $5 million in BTC to what it calls a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, bringing total crypto holdings to roughly $15 million.

Reports say the company pointed to crypto payments as one of the reasons same-store sales rose by 18% so far in 2026.

Steak ’N Shake’s Bitcoin Move

According to the brand’s social posts, every crypto payment made at its restaurants goes straight into that reserve instead of being cashed out.

This has let the reserve grow both from customer purchases and from occasional treasury buys. The latest post announced the $5 million top-up after an earlier disclosure that the reserve had been boosted by $10 million in January.

What The Numbers Mean

On paper, $15 million is small next to big corporate treasuries that hold BTC. Still, for a restaurant chain, it is a visible bet.

Reports note the company began accepting crypto across some locations in May 2025, and it claims that the payment option helped draw a certain kind of customer and cut payment fees. That combination, the company says, helped lift traffic and sales.

Employee Bonuses And Publicity

The crypto story has also been used in staff talk. Steak ’n Shake announced a small BTC bonus plan for hourly workers, paid in BTC and subject to vesting rules.

That move created headlines and some debate, since paying workers in crypto raises practical and legal questions. The chain has been clear about wanting the reserve to support company goals rather than be a quick trading play.

A Practical Experiment

This is not a tech fad. The company has been running a simple experiment: accept BTC, keep the crypto, and see if it helps sales or loyalty.

Some outlets reported the same-store sales gains as double digits in various quarters last year, and the company’s narrative ties those gains to the crypto program. Independent audits or formal filings that fully confirm the sales-to-crypto link are not yet public.

How Observers See It

Analysts and market observers have treated the move as an interesting case study. Some see a marketing win; others call it a small but symbolic treasury play.

There are risks: BTC price swings can change the value of the reserve quickly, and operational issues around crypto pay can create friction at the counter.

Still, the chain appears committed for now, and that consistency matters in a crowded retail field.

