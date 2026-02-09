Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Coinbase rolled a surprising throwback into Super Bowl night: a karaoke ad that turned a familiar Backstreet Boys hook into a mass singalong.

It was simple, loud and deliberately odd — no product demo, no long explanation — just lyrics on screen and a crowd-ready chorus.

Reports say the spot ran early in the game and spread quickly to Times Square screens and social posts.

Super Bowl: Nostalgia As A Marketing Play

Reports have disclosed that the Super Bowl ad leaned on memory more than mechanics. It used “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” and invited viewers to join a singalong about crypto, a bold move after Coinbase’s 2022 QR stunt that aimed for viral stares.

The idea was clear: make people feel something first. Whether that feeling translates into signups is another matter. Some people were amused. Others were baffled. Many remembered the song and sang along without changing the channel.

Public Reaction Split

Social feeds lit up almost immediately. Some posts praised the levity — a welcome break from heavy financial messages — while critics argued the spot failed to explain why Coinbase matters.

If you’re talking about it, it worked. Crypto is for everybody. https://t.co/1YMn6ShdTP — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) February 9, 2026

Conversations online were as much about the choice of song for the Super Bowl event as about the wisdom of using a pop hook to sell an exchange.

the way the entire room burst into groans and shouts of “fuck you” at the end of the backstreet boys coinbase ad — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 9, 2026

Reports note the ad’s reach, but they also point out that reach is not the same as conversion. A commercial can be talked about and still leave the viewer unsure what to do next.

The Coinbase ad was lowkey genius, think everyone shitting on it doesn’t understand marketing at all lol. Just watch the videos of people singing along doing karaoke to it. Ppl who watched it will 100% remember Coinbase if they ever want to buy crypto — Petrify (@PetrifyTCG) February 9, 2026

That headline cut across crypto chatter during the game. While Coinbase chased nostalgia on TV, traders were watching funds and flows.

Market moves were mixed and attention was split between spectacle and the numbers that actually move wallets. In other words, the singalong competed with real-time trading headlines for a viewer’s focus.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to X to defend the ad, emphasizing that standing out requires a unique approach since most viewers only give commercials partial attention in noisy, crowded settings.

I loved the idea for our Super Bowl ad as soon as the team showed it to me. It’s unique, just like our QR code ad in 2022. Most people half watch commercials (buzzed, in a loud room, with lots of people). It takes something unique to break through. Turning 100M+ screens into… https://t.co/tWIgK8Xpwa — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) February 9, 2026

The Creative Trade

There is a case for this kind of stunt. A plain product spot can be ignored; a song you hum later is sticky. Coinbase’s marketing leaders framed the ad as a community moment, something to unify fans and skeptics in a single, slightly weird shared action.

The spot’s boldness was also a gamble: it could become a meme, or it could disappear as a curious footnote. Both outcomes drive conversation, but only one leads new customers to the platform.

Total crypto market cap at $2.31 trillion on the daily chart: TradingView

Room For Questions

Reports say the ad intentionally avoided explaining crypto basics or security features. That left some viewers wanting more.

They wanted to know what Coinbase does, how it protects users, and why a singing spot should matter to someone weighing where to keep money. Those are practical concerns that music and lyrics do not answer.

Seahawks Beat Patriots In Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60 (LX) on February 8, 2026, defeating the New England Patriots 29‑13 in the championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Featured image from CNN, chart from TradingView