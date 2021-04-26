O3 Swap, O3’s latest cross-chain aggregation protocol is open for trial testing and we are excited to invite you to test it! The current O3 Swap trial modules include Swap and Hub where users can freely trade major assets on heterogeneous chains like ETH, BSC, Neo, and HECO by connecting digital wallets like O3 Wallet and Metamask.

No identity or document verification is necessary. O3 Swap connects directly to decentralized exchanges and finds the best possible price even if it means swapping out many coins to arrive at your target asset. O3 Hub, on the other hand, is a cross-chain pool jointly built by O3Labs and the Poly Network team. Here, users can add multi-chain liquidity (USDT, BUSD, HUSD) to O3 Hub to mine O3 tokens.

About O3 Swap

O3 Swap, a cross-chain aggregation protocol incubated by O3 Labs allows the free exchange of major assets and aggregates multi-chain DEX liquidity through cross-chain interaction on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Huobi ECO Chain, Neo, and creditworthy layer 2 projects. DeFi users can easily enable cross-chain transactions with one click.



Go to o3swap.com for more details and RoadMap on future developments.



