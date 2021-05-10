Have you heard about the DeChart Token Sale? If you haven’t, you’re missing out! DeChart is the next big evolutionary step in the world of Decentralized Exchange (DEX) data aggregation; enabling users to track multiple DEX asset charts instantly – all in one place. Establishing an organized amalgamation of all DEX data in one place makes DeChart one of the leading advanced data solution for DEX trading resources.

Given the potential of DeChart’s user-friendly solution, users can finally overcome the inefficiencies of third-party aggregate trading data tools. Starting yesterday, Sunday, May 9th, and lasting until Tuesday, May 11th on Unicrypt, the DCH token is available to purchase for anyone interested in staking and enhancing their trading game via the DeChart ecosystem. And with over 750 BNB already committed in the sale, things are kicking off to a great start.

Revolutionizing The DEX Space

Up until now, trading data has – historically – always be vital for the informing of trading decisions and understanding the future of an asset’s trading patterns. When it comes to DEXs, despite hosting huge volumes of trade every day, they lack trade data aggregation solutions. The bandaid for this appears in the form of third-party tools. These third-party solutions for aggregating trade data are disorganized, hard to navigate, and lack any true clarity to understand an asset’s trade data.

As recently reported by CoinTelegraph on April 24th, DEX volume surges still – in spite of Bitcoin and altcoin corrections. Beginning April 18th, DEX volume broke 3 billion on the same day Bitcoin dropped from $60,900 to $50,500. With such volume flowing through DEXs, DeChart poses to pioneer the DEX trade data aggregation space as the leading solution in the space.

DeChart: The Future Of Data Aggregation

Forming the lifeblood of the DeChart ecosystem and the jewel of the Token Sale, the DCH token can be utilized and staked effectively by users among other tokens (BNB, CAKE, and LP tokens).

Of a 125 million total supply, 56,250,000 DCH tokens will be up for grabs during the DeChart token sale – set at the price of $0.054 per token. Only lasting one round, all DCH tokens that are unsold will be burned; augmenting DCH with deflationary characteristics and preserving initial token value for holders.

Backed by high-profile names such as the Co-founder of Bitcoin.com Mate Tokay, and investment firm Pangea Research, DeChart has a lot to offer the DEX space and all its users.

To get involved in the DeChart token sale, head onto Unicrypto and join the Dechart token sale now.