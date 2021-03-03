Industry Bridge Oracle soon to launch Mainnet

Bridge Oracle will soon be launching services on its mainnet that will permit users to implement real-world DApps on the Tron network with the help of Bridge Oracle.

March 1, 2021 — Bridge Oracle is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its mainnet services. The mainnet will enable users to deploy real-world connected decentralized applications using Bridge Oracle on the Tron network.

The launch of a mainnet is always a landmark moment for any blockchain project, as it officially signifies that the blockchain platform is open to the general public and that it’s set for mass adaptation. A blockchain project launches its mainnet services when it decides to extend its official product in the market, releasing the product for real-time operation and production.

Spokesperson from Bridge Oracle stated: “It’s an exciting moment for us to announce the launch of our upcoming services on mainnet. We have waited for this moment for so long, and to see it finally unveiling feels extremely special. Our upcoming mainnet launch will allow you to deploy real-world connected DApps using Bridge Oracle on the Tron network. It’s about time you start to prep up by creating your DApps on Shasta and Nile testnets. We will soon be coming up with more updates.”

Bridge Oracle is the first-ever public oracle system on the Tron network. Smart contracts embedded on blockchain platforms like Tron are designed to help create DApp and decentralized automated organizations that could redefine the world’s businesses for the better. In order to do that, smart contracts require real-world data, which is not easily feasible, as consensus protocols of blockchains prohibit the connection with off-chain or external data sources. Tron has suffered from this connectivity issue for a long time, given the absence of an oracle. This is where Bridge Oracle comes to Tron’s rescue, as oracles are designed to connect blockchains with external world data and inject real-world information into smart contracts.

Bridge Oracle is an open-source project, and all the details are now public. A major feature of the oracle system is that it is able to access real-world data through varied forms of APIs, as well as parsing helpers, such as XML, JSON and HTML. It also allows the addition of extra diverse data sources like Random, WolframAlpha, BTFS and so on. Moreover, Bridge Oracle enables the addition of multiple kinds of proof to verify the authenticity of the real-world data injected into Tron smart contracts.

Per the statements of the spokesperson, the Bridge Oracle ecosystem comprises various API contracts, and each comes with its special functionality. One of them is an enterprise API contract that caters to companies that volunteer to sell data for the BRG token. The other two are a public API contract and a decentralized API contract.

Speaking further, the spokesperson stressed the “public” quotient of Bridge Oracle, which will offer better opportunities for small businesses to integrate themselves on the Tron blockchain.

“We have seen how big corporations have benefited from dedicated oracle systems. But dedicated systems demand robust and expensive infrastructure, which becomes a limiting quotient for small enterprises. The ‘public’ feature of Bridge Oracle is specifically designed to remove those constraints for small businesses and offer them a conductive and economical environment to implement their businesses on the Tron blockchain. With small businesses gaining stronger traction than big corporations worldwide, a public oracle like Bridge Oracle has been the need of the hour, and the upcoming mainnet launch will finally turn these visions into reality.”

Disclaimer: The information presented here does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author/company and do not represent those of Bitcoinist. We strongly advise our readers to DYOR before investing in any cryptocurrency, blockchain project, or ICO, particularly those that guarantee profits. Furthermore, Bitcoinist does not guarantee or imply that the cryptocurrencies or projects published are legal in any specific reader’s location. It is the reader’s responsibility to know the laws regarding cryptocurrencies and ICOs in his or her country.