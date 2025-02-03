In a post on X , attorney Jeremy Hogan from Hogan & Hogan P.A.—well-known within the XRP community for his legal insights on the ongoing Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit—floated an idea that has stirred significant debate. Hogan suggested that the US government could establish XRP as part of a strategic reserve for one reason no one really talked about before.

US XRP Reserve Possible Under Trump?

“Let me just throw out a thought on XRP as part of a US digital asset strategic reserve,” Hogan posted. “Almost everyone on crypto-X is looking at the issue from a ‘crypto’ perspective. Is it decentralized? How are validators chosen? Etc. None of that really matters to the Federal Government.”

Hogan’s perspective diverges from the typical conversation among crypto enthusiasts, who often focus on decentralization and validator governance. Instead, he points out that government agencies might be more concerned with utility and control. “A strategic reserve is an asset (ie. gold, oil) that the government believes it should hold in reserve in order to protect the people from something,” Hogan explained. “IF the US Government chooses to hold XRP in a reserve, it will be because it thinks there is a benefit, maybe a hedge, against some future contingency.”

He went further, suggesting the government may possess classified insights into potential geopolitical tensions or economic events where holding XRP could prove advantageous. Hogan even broached the idea that if Ripple itself were to act counter to US interests, officials could use powers akin to World War II-era industry takeovers or the 1933 gold confiscation.

“And maybe, just maybe, the US Government has greater insight into geopolitical events that would necessitate the need to have a store of XRP in the future than ‘Joe Smith’ Bitcoin enthusiast,” Hogan continued. “And maybe the US Government knows that if Ripple were to do anything to jeopardize the XRP network, etc., it could simply take control of Ripple (think WWII) or confiscate the XRP in escrow (think 1933 gold).”

Hogan’s thread attracted multiple reactions from the community. One user, Hememan, commented, “Dude. That’s brilliant. Made in USA holds implication for a lot of things in this scenario. And you’re exactly right about not fully decentralized. That has no bearing on govt ownership or hedging.” Hogan responded, “It doesn’t matter to them at all. Centralized is much easier to control – they probably like that even more (not saying it’s true though).”

Other responses added different angles. The crypto influencer Jungle Inc quipped, “They will hold it for the same reason they will hold BTC. Some rich prick will make big donations to the midterms,” to which Hogan replied, “And there is that possibility also.”

Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, has previously voiced skepticism over a single-asset Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). Instead, he advocated a diversified approach—incorporating XRP, and other digital assets made in the United States—to mitigate volatility and ensure broader coverage against varying market conditions.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s lobbying efforts came under fire from Pierre Rochard, Vice President of Research at Riot Platforms and other prominent voices from the Bitcoin community. Rochard alleged that Ripple has spent millions lobbying against a Bitcoin-focused SBR, purportedly in an effort to expand the reserve to include multiple cryptocurrencies, thereby positioning XRP as a key beneficiary.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.41.

