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A pool with 93% utilization and shrinking exit options is one of the more uncomfortable details buried in the growing controversy around World Liberty Financial — the crypto project connected to US President Donald Trump that is now fighting accusations of deception from one of its own biggest backers.

Sun Claims His Wallet Was Frozen First

Tron founder Justin Sun, who poured more than $100 million into the project across two separate investments, went public on X with a pointed accusation: that WLFI quietly built a backdoor into its smart contract infrastructure — one that lets the team freeze, restrict, or block access to user funds without warning.

I have always been an ardent supporter of President Trump and his crypto friendly policy. As an early supporter who invested heavily in World Liberty Financial, I did so because I believed in the vision that was presented to the public: a decentralized finance platform that… — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 🌞 (@justinsuntron) April 12, 2026

Sun said he was not just a critic watching from the outside. His own crypto wallet was blacklisted in 2025, he claimed, making him the project’s first and largest victim. He called the feature the opposite of what decentralized finance is supposed to stand for.

WLFI has not issued a formal public response to the allegations.

Borrowed Millions Against Its Own Tokens

The hidden control accusation arrived alongside a separate controversy that had already been gaining attention. According to blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence, WLFI deposited close to 2 billion of its own tokens into the Dolomite lending protocol and borrowed more than $31 million in stablecoins against them.

The project now accounts for roughly 55% of Dolomite’s total liquidity — a concentration that has raised eyebrows among observers tracking the platform’s exposure.

Earlier transactions pointed in a similar direction. Reports indicate WLFI put up $14 million worth of its in-house stablecoin, USD1, to borrow $11.4 million USDC in February.

BTCUSD trading at $71,125 today. Chart: TradingView

Another $12.5 million in USD1 was moved directly to Coinbase Prime, bypassing the lending system entirely. In total, on-chain data shows the project used approximately 5 billion of its self-issued tokens to pull in around $75 million in outside liquidity — a structure critics have compared to circular financing.

Token Price Slides As Pressure Mounts

The market has not been kind. WLFI’s token dropped below $0.08 and has shed more than 20% over the past 30 days. With the USD1 lending pool running at near-full capacity, users looking to withdraw face tightening conditions.

Reports also note that 3 billion WLFI tokens were moved during the first week of April, adding to the unease.

Sun ended his public statement with a demand: unlock the tokens, and operate with transparency. Whether the team acts on that — or responds at all — remains to be seen.

Featured image from David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images, chart from TradingView