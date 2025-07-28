Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

A historic $1.35T trade deal between the US and EU is sending shockwaves through global markets like crypto, with Bitcoin already seeing a 31.81% increase in 24-hour trading volume.

All US-EU trade will now face a flat 15% tariff, replacing the 30% rate that had been previously threatened. Fundstrat suggests that this reduced macro risk could spark $BTC’s next breakout.

This is fantastic news for Bitcoin holders, and also for those backing new crypto projects, especially novel, utility-based ones like SUBBD Token ($SUBBD). When the #1 crypto rises, other tokens – whether new or established – tend to follow suit.

US-EU Alliance Redefines Trade With $750B Energy Deal

Touted as a ‘landmark moment between Washington and Brussels,’ the EU has agreed to buy $750B in US energy, invest $600B in the US economy, and load up on American-made military gear.

Senator JD Vance says the deal is a major win, noting Europe’s praise while mocking US media for likely downplaying it.

But the agreement goes beyond fairer trade; it reshapes global economic dynamics and eases geopolitical tensions.

Thomas Lee, Head of Research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, believes that it gets rid of a key ‘tail risk’ for equities.

In other words, it creates a more predictable global investment climate – one where risk-on assets like $BTC can thrive.

But it’s not just the world’s largest crypto that stands to gain. With less macro fears and more liquidity in the broader market, investors may turn to promising, early-stage crypto projects anticipated for significant growth, like SUBBD Token ($SUBBD)

SUBBD to Disrupt the $65B Content Market

SUBBD Token ($SUBBD) is the foundation of a cutting-edge platform that leverages AI and blockchain technology to revamp the $85B subscription content market.

It helps creators minimize management tasks while enabling fans to engage with their favorite creators in innovative, tokenized ways. This helps creators monetize their work while lowering transaction costs for fans.

Creators also have built-in AI tools, including video generation, live streaming, and profile creation. These help them save time and scale content. Meanwhile, it uses blockchain tech to ensure they’re well compensated and protected through traceable payments and verified content ownership.

For the fans, holding $SUBBD is the ticket to VIP access and personalized content. At the same time, creators can earn AI-powered performance bonuses, and both can even enjoy governance rights within the platform. As such, your voice can shape the platform’s future.

Over 2K top creators and 250M followers have joined the project, bringing $SUBBD’s presale raise to $904K+.

$BTC Spikes Over 10%; $SUBBD to Rise ~437%

With the US-EU trade deal easing tensions in global markets, fresh energy is flowing into risk assets like crypto.

As the world’s largest crypto, it’s only natural that $BTC takes the lead. But historically, when it makes noises, the rest of the market doesn’t stay quiet for long.

$BTC’s price action often lifts smaller and newer tokens, especially those with real-world value and rapidly growing communities.

As such, SUBBD Token could be the next crypto to explode. You can currently buy $SUBBD on presale for as little as $0.056025.

However, it’s likely best to join now for ~437% less, as the rapid onboarding of more high-earning creators to the project may increase its price to $0.301 by the end of this year.

This isn’t financial advice. Always DYOR and never invest more than you’d be sad to lose