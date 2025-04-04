Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Experts warn that Trump’s tariffs could cause a US recession by the end of 2025. In this context, asking ‘what crypto to buy’ seems to be a pertinent question.

The same experts point out that the fallout is likely to spread beyond the US, undermining the global economy as a whole.

The Tariff War is Causing Unprecedented Market Movements

Trump announced the new tariff plan on April 2, 2025, during his Liberation Day speech. The crypto markets contracted by 2% following the announcement, with Bitcoin crashing to just above $82K.

The stock market reacted similarly, with the US sector being hit the worst after the Index 500 shed $2.4T in value following the announcement.

The situation is so grim that investors and economists even warn of a global trade war with players like China and Canada. The general consensus also, of course, seems to steer toward the likelihood of a US recession by the end of 2025.

Polymarket assessed the risk of a 2025 recession at 52%, a 13% increase since April 1st, when the odds were at 39%, while MyriadMarkets puts that risk at 57% and growing.

The US dollar also took a massive hit as investors pulled their money out of US shares and stocks of companies involved in global trading.

MarketWatch’s graph displayed a brutal crash, with the USD falling below the 102 threshold. The last time that that happened was in September 2024.

These effects have a clear cause: Trump’s Liberation Day policy, announcing a 10% base tariff plan on its trading partners, which could have extreme economic repercussions.

With the US’s fiat power losing steam, it’s understandable why many investors would turn their heads to the crypto sector.

After losing 7% of its value in 24h following Trump’s tariff plan announcement and shrinking from almost $88K to a little over $82K, Bitcoin is pushing into the green again, currently standing at over $84K. All this while the stock market is still bleeding value.

The King coin’s swift recovery shows that the crypto market can bounce back even after seemingly catastrophic events. This brings us to the natural question: what are the best altcoins to buy in 2025 if you want to diversify your portfolio?

1. Solaxy ($SOLX) – Solana’s Layer 2 Upgrade Coming with Lower Fees and Faster Transactions

Solaxy ($SOLX) is the upcoming Layer 2 upgrade that Solana sorely needs.

The system promises lower fees and faster transactions by addressing some of Solana’s most ardent problems—namely, network crashes and congestion, sluggish transactions, and high network fees.

The project is under ongoing development, with the dev team posting regular updates to inform the public of their progress.

They posted the last update on the official Solaxy website on March 25, detailing their work on the network’s security and transaction speeds.

Overall, Solaxy is easily one of the best presales for anyone looking to invest in a meme coin with real utility. The project has already raised over $29M, with one token costing a mere $0.001684.

Staking comes with a solid 140% APY, too, which is bound to drop as more investors join the pool. For more, here’s a full guide on how to buy Solaxy.

2. Bitcoin Bull Token ($BTCBULL) – Pushing $BTC to a $1M Market Value

BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL) is one of the most promising new meme coins that aims to capitalize on Bitcoin’s success and cheer the King coin to a $1M market evaluation.

The project is currently still in its presale phase, having accumulated over $4.4M so far, with one $BTCBULL valued at $0.002445.

The biggest attraction to BTC Bull Token is its airdrop system, offering Best Wallet users $BTC drops every time Bitcoin punches through predetermined price points ($150K, $200K, etc.).

A massive $BTCBULL airdrop of 10% of the total supply also awaits when Bitcoin breaches $250K, and a percentage of $BTCBULL will be burned every time the token reaches certain price values ($125K, $175K, $225K).

The APY is currently at 95% for stakers and drops as more buyers join the pool. So, the earlier you join, the higher the benefits. If you’re interested, here’s a full guide on how to buy BTC Bull Token.

3. Cosmos ($ATOM) – An Interchain Network Offering Unparalleled Interconnectivity and Security

Cosmos ($ATOM) is an interchain protocol that offers widespread blockchain interconnectivity, faster transactions, and increased security.

The project aims to create a widespread ecosystem that increases blockchain interoperability and provides you with multiple tools along the way.

These include:

Cosmos SDK: A modular tool for building blockchain applications and custom modules to increase their functionality.

A modular tool for building blockchain applications and custom modules to increase their functionality. IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) Protocol: An open-source protocol for seamless scalability, lower fees, and faster app-chain transactions.

An open-source protocol for seamless scalability, lower fees, and faster app-chain transactions. CosmWasm: A smart contract tool designed to upgrade smart contracts and build secure DeFi protocols.

Cosmos’s trademark token, $ATOM, has been surging for the past 24h for a 9% increase, with a current price of $4.69.

The devs are bullish and predict a price cap of $10 for the next few days, so definitely keep an eye on this one.

How Will the Crypto Market Fare in Trump’s Post-Tariff World?

Even the most bearish voices have to admit that the crypto market will turn bullish at some point.

Signs of recovery are already visible, with Bitcoin recovering some of its losses and slowly pushing upwards.

This may be the perfect time for investors to look to diversify their portfolios with hot presales like Solaxy ($SOLX) and Bitcoin Bull Token ($BTCBULL).

That said, please note that this is not financial advice. You should always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) before investing because the crypto market remains volatile and uncertain.