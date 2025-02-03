Any crypto investor’s first thought this morning was, ‘What in the world?’.

Bitcoin ($BTC) lost 8%, and many of the best altcoins plunged over 20%, including Ethereum ($ETH), which dropped to $2.4K for the first time since July 2024.

It’s hard to find a crypto that hasn’t suffered the effects of Trump’s tariff war with Canada and Mexico. Stablecoins, $HYPE, $DEXE, FARTCOIN, and $OM are the only ones in the green on 24-hour charts.

Meanwhile, presales weathered the tempest like it was a breeze. Namely, Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) raised $3M in the past three days alone, and Solaxy ($SOLX) generated $600K in funding since Friday.

Some established altcoins have also begun to recover, particularly meme coins that are less sensitive to macroeconomic changes.

Here, we share the best crypto to buy now for maximum potential gains when the market recovers.

Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) Breaks Records With $68M Raised in Two Months

Who isn’t tired of legacy whales and government officials manipulating the market to their advantage? Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) assembles an army of thirsty degens to level the playing field.

With over $68M raised in two months, $WEPE can be rightfully called the best presale of the year. It took half a year for the hottest presale in 2024, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), to raise a similar amount.

$WEPE holders benefit from access to an insider group with exclusive market insights and an 18% staking APY.

One $WEPE now costs $0.0003665 – this is the final price before the presale ends. In 13 days, early adopters will claim their tokens, and $WEPE will launch on Tier-1 exchanges at a higher price point.

Solaxy ($SOLX) Introduces the First Layer-2 Solution for Solana

The Solana ecosystem is growing at an unprecedented pace – in the last 30 days, its market cap surged 110%. Unfortunately, the mainnet isn’t ready to handle this spike in demand, which leads to high fees and long processing times.

Solaxy ($SOLX) addresses Solana’s shortcomings with its Layer-2 network. By offloading part of transactions to its side chain, Solaxy could enhance Solana’s efficiency and scalability, essentially saving the ecosystem from downfall.

The token presale kicked off in December and has already generated $17.6M in funding. One $SOLX now costs $0.001624, but the price will increase tomorrow.

On top of innovative technology, Solaxy offers a 229% staking yield to its early supporters. The APY will decrease as more investors join the pool, so there will be no better time to buy and stake $SOLX than now.

MIND of Pepe ($MIND) Delivers Unbiased Market Insights to Its Community

MIND of Pepe ($MIND), freshly out on presale, blends two trending niches: meme coins and AI agents.

This self-sovereign AI agent is capable of analyzing vast amounts of data from aggregators like CoinGecko and social media platforms like X to deliver exclusive insights to its community.

Unlike humans, MIND of Pepe has no emotion to cloud its judgment. Its analysis is unbiased and data-driven, which should theoretically result in better trading outcomes.

As the agent evolves, it might launch its own altcoins, create content, or engage with crypto influencers. Throughout its journey, $MIND holders will be the first to benefit from these initiatives.

One day remains to buy $MIND at $0.0032532. Crypto analysts believe it’s one of the biggest AI agent projects on the market, with some speculating that it has 20X potential, particularly given the massive capital inflow into the AI sector this year.

ShibaBitcoin ($SHIBTC) Raises From Obscurity to Nearly $1B Market Cap

ShibaBitcoin ($SHIBTC) gained little to no traction after it was listed in April 2024. However, since January 1, it rose from $2.7 to $11.23.

The token even withstood the Trump tariff storm with a 13% daily increase. $SHIBTC is now the sixth-largest meme coin, targeting a $1B market cap, ahead of $FLOKI, $WIF, and $SPX.

Despite its connection to the legendary Doge meme, $SHIBTC is, first and foremost, a utility token. Token holders can pay merchants online and offline through the ShibaBitcoin mobile app.

The app runs on Binance Smart Chain, which results in low transaction fees and fast processing. ShibaBitcoin is rapidly expanding its reach across the US and Europe, so its native token might see more upside this year.

DogWifHat ($WIF) Is Down But Not Out, Hat Generator is Underway

DogWifHat ($WIF) embodies the true spirit of old-school degen traders. It’s ‘literally just a dog with a hat’ – no roadmap, no utility, just pure joy that unites the $WIF community.

The token launched in November 2023 and hit a $4.4B market cap in five months. Currently trading -84.56% below its all-time high of $4.85, $WIF still has a chance to recover thanks to its loyal HODLers.

Nearly 80% of the $WIF community is bullish, and while $WIF gave way to newcomers like $SHIBTC, it remains one of the top meme coins.

Besides, the WIF hat generator is coming soon. This means anyone could personalize their Doge to get a fancy profile pic or, perhaps, mint it as NFT.

Best Altcoins Right Now – AI, Memes, and Presales

While newcomers panic-sell in anticipation of a crash, seasoned investors know that’s nothing more than turbulence.

The crypto market could soon catch a tailwind and ascend to new heights – and now is the perfect opportunity to stack up on discounted altcoins for when this happens.

Presales offer a particularly attractive entry point into projects with high upside potential. However, remember to DYOR before investing in any token. No gains are guaranteed, so only invest as much as you can afford to lose.