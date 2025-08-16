Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The long-term prospects of the XRP price continue to spark debate among analysts, with bold predictions envisioning the cryptocurrency soaring to $100 or even $1,000. A recent analysis explores how market psychology could shift as XRP climbs through key price levels.

Market Psychology Shifts At Key XRP Price Targets

Crypto pundit BarryC has outlined a psychological roadmap for what could happen in the broader market if XRP were to climb to significant price milestones such as $100 and $1,000. His perspective is not centered on technicals or market cap constraints but rather on how retail and institutional sentiment might evolve as the asset scales through different stages of valuation.

According to BarryC’s report shared on X social media, early price moves such as $4 would likely be dismissed by many observers as insignificant. However, once XRP reaches the $10 to $15 range, a shift in sentiment begins. The analyst notes that as the token advances, some traders may feel uneasy, coping with the rally by convincing themselves that a crash is imminent and they can re-enter at lower prices.

He further suggested that the turning point would come when XRP hits $100. At this projected stage, panic could set in as disbelief grows that XRP, once thought of as a low-priced asset, could climb so high. The analyst stated that the narrative would shift from skepticism to urgency, with new buyers considering entering at levels they previously dismissed.

BarryC highlighted that the climax of this psychological cycle would likely be at a $1,000 price level. Here, the analyst envisions massive FOMO dominating the market. He reveals that disbelief would give way to desperation as people scramble to buy even a fraction of what they would perceive as the only cryptocurrency being broadly utilized by banks and financial institutions worldwide.

Expert Pushes Back With Market Cap Facts

In contrast to BarryC’s psychological analysis, market experts like Crypto Town Podcast argue that such ambitious predictions are mathematically and economically unrealistic. The analyst’s response on X points out that if XRP were to ever hit $100, its market capitalization would surge from $185.08 billion to approximately $6 trillion. For comparison, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by value, currently holds a market cap of $2.3 trillion.

At $1,000 per XRP, the projection becomes even more challenging to justify, as it would imply a whopping $60 trillion market cap. Crypto Town Podcast compares this extraordinary growth to that of gold, highlighting that the entire gold market capitalization sits roughly at $22.3 trillion. The analyst argues that it is highly improbable, if not impossible, for XRP to ever exceed gold’s market cap by threefold.

The expert tempers expectations by suggesting that a more plausible long-term scenario would be XRP potentially reaching $30, which would place its valuation near $2 trillion. Still, this outcome is seen as a distant prospect, requiring exceptional market adoption and favorable conditions.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com