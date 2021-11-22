Those that have dabbled in the stock market during the pandemic, or followed the trending headlines, have probably ran into AMC and it’s massive jump during the 2020 pandemic. AMC now makes headlines once again in the crypto world, announcing it’s interest with hot crypto Shiba Inu. AMC Theatre CEO Adam Aron confirmed the company will begin accepting SHIB for online payment within the next two to four months.

Related Reading | ‘Right Click, Save As:’ Meet The NFT Pirate Bay

Big News & Future Moves…

This was tweeted by AMC CEO Adam Aron as he revealed that he personally lobbied BitPay, the blockchain payments company used by AMC Theatres, to support Shiba Inu. The token has seen a lot of mainstream acceptance and seen big jumps in the past few weeks and months.

According to Aron’s tweet, cryptocurrency payment processor BitPay is adding Shiba Inu “specifically” so that AMC could accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency for online payments of movie tickets and concessions. Aron had earlier posted a Twitter poll in late October asking if the company should accept Shiba Inu payments and a resounding 81.4 percent of people voted ‘Yes’ – this then sparked the next move.

SHIB: Latest piece action on Shiba Inu via trading view | SHI-USD on TradingView.com