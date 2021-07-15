For decades, people have sought ways to interact with their celebrities and idols on a more personal level. The advent of social media has created new opportunities, although it is not a foolproof solution either. Olyseum’s NFTs put a different spin on the concept through a more accessible and identifiable solution.

The Olyseum Mission

Even though the Olyseum project has been around since 2018, the venture is only now reaching the next stage of maturity. It initially began as a solution for sports idols to connect with their fans. As a result, Olyseum has many notable initial supporters, including former FC Barcelona stars Andrés Iniesta, Carles Puyol, and Iván de la Peña. Technology enthusiasts will know Kevin Mitnick, who is also listed as one of the founders and the project’s security advisor.

The objective of Olyseum is straightforward” create next-level engagement between stars and their fans. The platform no longer primarily focuses on football or other sports, however. It now hosts a growing list of celebrities and stars with whom fans can connect, including Jorge Martin, Chef Bosquet, etc. It is part of the overarching mission to build a collaborative, experiential, and emotional internet.

Unlocking a vision like this would not be possible without the help of solid advisors. Olyseum has support from NEM co-founder Albert Castellana, BuyVIP Founder Gerald Heydenreich, and many others. These individuals back the Olyseum team of thirteen people to keep pushing forward the concept of this new internet and next-level fan engagement.

The xNFT Angle

Holding everything together in the Olyseum ecosystem is something called xNFTs. These experimental non-fungible tokens have an extra layer of value. While they are still digital and collectible like normal NFTs, they also let stars and fans live experiences and monetize engagement. Having the ability to monetize engagement with stars is a groundbreaking development that puts a different spotlight on the NFT industry.

Unlike traditional non-fungible tokens, the xNFTs will offer a commission on resale as it is built-in by default. Moreover, users can trade them with other fans to trade experience rights. As every xNFT can offer a unique experience with one’s favorite star, the ecosystem creates tremendous value for fans. Acquiring stars’ NFTs occurs through a bidding process via the Olyverse.

As users complete their collections, they get closer to the stars and climb the rankings. There is also the option to attend conferences in virtual reality to boost overall engagement and experiences. Additionally, holders of completed collections can access exclusive xNFT auctions, creating a secondary incentive to keep adding to one’s collection.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect is the mystery cards. These mystery cards can contain xNFTs tied to experiences. Although they are also accessible through xNFT packs, it is always good to leave something to chance and intrigue.

Closing Thoughts

It is intriguing to see the different takes on non-fungible tokens within the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Whereas some projects use it to create broadly accessible collectible artworks, platforms like Olyseum leverage the technology to enhance interactions between stars and their fans. The technology knows no boundaries, except the limits of imagination of the developers who put it to use.

Overall, Olyseum creates a different type of experience. It is something anyone and everyone can relate to and understand. Experiences are crucial to us as a species to keep evolving. With modern means and technology, new types of experiences are waiting to be unlocked. The use of xNFTs can play a crucial role in this process.

Image by ktphotography from Pixabay