The US SEC recently approved a new set of generic listing standards in September 2025 for commodity-based exchange-traded products, including those tied to digital assets.

Many in the industry now believe that this regulatory move could hasten the listing of spot ETFs for altcoins such as XRP, possibly as early as October. As it stands, all fingers point to Spot XRP ETFs hitting the industry at the end of October.

New SEC Guidelines To Speed Up Spot XRP ETF Approval

The prospect of Spot XRP ETFs launching in October is very promising. However, this anticipation now faces uncertainty due to a US federal government shutdown that has paralyzed much of the SEC’s routine operations.

Just weeks before the shutdown, the SEC introduced a new set of generic listing standards for commodity-based exchange-traded products. Under the old framework, each new ETF required a case-by-case review under Section 19(b), alongside an S-1 filing, often resulting in months of regulatory delay. This delay can be seen among Spot XRP ETF applications, many of which have been filed between January and March 2025 but are still waiting for approval.

The new rules, however, allow exchanges such as Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe to list qualifying ETFs automatically if they meet predefined standards. This change prompted the SEC to ask multiple issuers, including those behind XRP, Solana, and Cardano ETFs, to withdraw and refile their earlier applications under the new system.

Kenny Nguyen, a well-known crypto commentator, shared his view on X, noting that all eleven XRP ETF filings have already crossed their generic listing standards deadlines from their application date and are ready for simultaneous approval. ETF reviews can be completed in as little as 75 days under the new framework, meaning the filings have already surpassed that window. However, the SEC’s new generic listing standards officially took effect on October 1, the very same day the US government slipped into a partial shutdown.

Speaking of shutdowns, the US government entered a partial shutdown on October 1 after lawmakers failed to pass a new spending bill, which has left many federal agencies without operating funds. The SEC, which oversees ETF approvals, is among the agencies most affected.

This shutdown has paused the review and approval process for all pending spot ETF applications, including those tied to the altcoin. Financial law firm McGuireWoods noted that filings can still be made, but most reviews, responses, and actions are suspended.

The Funds To Launch Once The Government Reopens

The timing of Spot XRP ETFs now depends on the US Congress ending the ongoing shutdown. Therefore, the crypto market could witness a quick wave of ETF approvals all at once once the SEC is back online.

The SEC’s generic listing standards mean all that’s required is an S-1 registration (disclosure of fund structure, risks, etc.). As such, Spot XRP ETFs could hit the market in October, since their deadlines under the new rules have been extended. Even using the old timeline, all current XRP ETF applications would surpass the 120-day deadline between October 18 and 25.

