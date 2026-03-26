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XRP’s price is bullish once again, holding strong above the $1.40 level following a recovery across the broader cryptocurrency market. This bullish performance of the price is turning up on several key metrics, such as Realized Volatility, which has recently fallen to one of its lowest levels yet.

Volatility In XRP Plunges To Its Lowest Point

After a brief rebound on Wednesday, market conditions around XRP seem to have entered an unusually calm phase as the price displays signs of stability. The Realized Volatility on Binance has been steadily dropping and has recently reached its lowest level of 2026.

While on-chain data is flashing at reduced volatility, Xaif Crypto, a technical analyst and investor, has declared the trend a calm before the storm rather than a bearish signal. With both buyers and sellers exhibiting less aggressive positioning, the decrease in price swings points to a period of less uncertainty.

Looking at the chart on the 30-Day time frame, the realized volatility is positioned at 0.5266, marking a multi-month low. Volatility Z-Score is at -0.9048, sitting well below the historical average, while price is holding steady at the $1.43 level.

When volatility compresses this hard, it implies that the market is coiling. At the same time, supply and demand have reached have reached have reached equilibrium, with panic and euphoria lacking among investors across the market. The chart is signaling a clear path for XRP based on historical patterns.

In the current market structure, every significant increase or decrease in XRP was preceded by a similar time frame. For now, the altcoin is set to experience a period of a tightening range, low volume, and silent charts before the spring takes place without any warning signs.

As a result of this setup, Xaif Crypto stated that the question is not whether a move is coming, but rather, if investors are positioned before the impending move occurs. At this point, the expert urges investors to closely watch the Volatility Z-Score because the metric is key to determining the upcoming move.

Once the metric moves back into positive territory, this will serve as the signal that momentum is returning to the market and the next move is close. XRP at $1.43 may look like things are slow, but Xaif Crypto predicts that the altcoin won’t remain in the range for long.

Activity On The XRP Ledger Explodes

While volatility has reduced to the lowest level this year, activity on the XRP Ledger has witnessed explosive growth. Arthur stated that transaction volumes across the Ledger are spiking, hitting nearly 4 million in a single day. As more users interact with transfers, payments, and decentralized apps, the spike in on-chain activity marks the beginning of sustained growth.

According to the expert, this is the highest level seen since the rally in late 2024 following the US election. With the market showing signs of life, this surge suggests that on-chain usage is clearly accelerating again, alongside rising utility and adoption turning up on the Ledger.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com