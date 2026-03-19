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As the broader cryptocurrency sector evolves, the XRP Ledger continues to demonstrate its robust capabilities and real-world use cases. The Ledger is steadily making efforts to expand its functionality with multiple updates that will redefine the future of the network.

XRP Ledger Enters New Era After Game-Changing Update

With its most recent development, the XRP Ledger is making a significant breakthrough that market experts are referring to as a “game-changing moment” for the network. This update focuses on revolutionizing identity in the ever-burgeoning crypto and blockchain landscape.

Pumpius, a market expert and investor, shared on the social media platform X that XRP is powering the next era of identity like never before. What this means is that the ecosystem, which has long been known for its speed and efficiency, is about to enter a new phase that might greatly increase its potential and practical applications.

In addition to improving functionality, this update might improve the ledger’s standing in the fiercely competitive blockchain market. According to the expert, XRP at the center of the new identity era is backed by genomic data, lightning-fast processed through zero-knowledge circuits, instant proof generation, and rock-solid verification modules.

On the Ledger, each cryptographic commitment is permanently linked to the network for optimal security and total privacy. While other networks struggle to be reliable, the Ledger boasts zero hacks and zero data leaks, indicating its pure speed, trust, and unbreakable protection.

These key factors of the Ledger are exactly why XRP continues to lead the pack. Over time, the Ledger has moved beyond just infrastructure. Pumpius believes that the network is the foundation of most advanced systems that will be introduced in the future. In the growing phase, XRP is the fuel that will power the Ledger, which is considered the engine.

One Of The Most Interesting Signal Emerges On The Ledger

After a wave of activity, the XRP Ledger is flashing a crucial signal, one that could shape its dynamics. Arthur, the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of Royal Peak Capital and crypto enthusiast, has published that Insufficient XRP for new Offers has experienced a substantial rise.

The chart shared by the expert shows a notable spike from near zero to over 200,000 in a single vertical move. A move like this implies that the number of coins available was not enough in the public order book from new trades. Given that fewer tokens are easily available for new sell orders, this raises the question of whether underlying demand is exceeding supply.

Behind this development are large institutions and banks, who are actively moving their activity into private and permissioned pools with the Permissioned Decentralized Exchange (DEX) now live. Typically, these flows do not show up in public metrics. Public activity looks dead while institutional volume might be exploding behind the scenes.

At the time of writing, the price of XRP was trading at $1.45, recording a more than 4% drop in the last 24 hours. Its trading volume has slightly turned bearish, declining by a 0.31% over the past day.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com