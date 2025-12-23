Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham has detailed the conditions and how many transactions XRP would need to handle to reach a $2,000 valuation. He explained that the token must process sovereign-scale settlement volumes and eliminate liquidity stress to achieve its full potential.

The Transaction Threshold For A $2,000 XRP

In a rather lengthy X post this Monday, Cunningham outlined a new framework for understanding XRP’s potential price trajectory. He emphasized that the most important question for cryptocurrency is the price at which it eliminates pre-funding, slippage, and liquidity stress for sovereign-scale settlement. The analyst evaluated this using metrics such as global settlement volume, order-book depth, central-bank-scale transaction sizing, and the need to avoid balance-sheet drag.

According to his analysis, the minimum clean operating range for XRP lies between $1,500 and $3,000 per coin. At a $2,000 valuation, XRP’s network would need to hold $200 trillion in value and process up to $2 quadrillion in daily transactions with a tenfold velocity.

Cunningham described XRP at the $2,000 level as a rail, a reserve, and a unit of account bridge. He stated that if the cryptocurrency could achieve this valuation, liquidity would effectively become invisible, and the cost of capital could approach zero, making XRP function more like energy than conventional money.

The analyst also asserted that beyond the $1,500 to $3,000 range, XRP ceases to be “priced” in conventional terms and is instead evaluated based on its functional utility. He declared that XRP would reprice faster than any other asset in history. Unlike most cryptocurrencies, which usually move based on earnings, narratives, or market cycles, XRP would be repriced like infrastructure—fast, violent, and discolored.

Analyst Compares XRP Move To Oil Discovery And Predicts Explosive Rally

In his analysis, Cunningham also predicted that XRP’s price will eventually be driven by its structural role rather than typical market factors. He explained that once the market recognizes Ripple Labs and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) as essential to global settlements, three key dynamics could kick in simultaneously.

First, it could optionally collapse as XRP stops being one of many cryptocurrencies and becomes a required input. Second, the future value could exceed the present value. Third, the “float” becomes functionally illiquid, as long-term holders remain firm and institutions must acquire XRP regardless of price. The analyst has compared this rare combination of factors to oil discoveries, wars, shifts in reserve currency, or recognition of monopoly infrastructure.

The analyst also outlined a three-phase acceleration pattern for XRP, emphasizing that the token’s growth would occur in leaps, with rapid bursts of 3X to 10X. The first phase, Recognition Shock, could last weeks to three months, triggered by clear regulatory finality and treasury-level integration. The second phase, Future Value Compression, may last three to twelve months as the market prices XRP to prevent scarcity. The final phase, Infrastructure Pricing, could span one to three years, with XRP no longer priced but managed.

Featured image from Freepik, chart from Tradingview.com