Berlin, 16 March 2021 — YEAY, a social commerce platform that uses blockchain technology to reward creators for sharing shoppable product recommendations, today launched the YEAY House to give lifestyle influencers and their GenZ audiences a new way to monetize content while driving consumer blockchain adoption.

For the next month, a collective of lifestyle and crypto influencers with a combined reach of more than 40 million followers will be living, working, and creating content together in the latest Los Angeles collaboration house.

Some of the participating influencers include:

keemokazi (16m TikTok followers)

swagboyq (11.8m TikTok followers)

alexyoumazzo (6.1m TikTok followers)

dayynaa (5.4m TikTok followers)

Together, they will be teaching their communities how to realize the value of their own digital creativity by showing them how to monetize content on the YEAY app, a platform that offers performance-based rewards in the form of WOM Tokens in exchange for authentic word-of-mouth recommendation videos. The influencers will be sharing their lifestyle by recommending the brands and products they love on the app and monetizing their content based on engagement after it has passed authentication.

The rewards are distributed through a blockchain protocol, the WOM Protocol, which provides the YEAY app with an economic incentive system to encourage positive participation and deter bad behavior. The WOM incentive system requires users to put down a token stake, which is essentially a deposit, before creating content. It also establishes a content authentication process that ensures other members of the community rate content against a set of criteria before rewards are distributed. Both the creators and the authenticators are rewarded for their contribution.

The influencers in the YEAY House have embraced this alternative social media monetization model as an opportunity to shift away from ‘Influencer Marketing 1.0,’ which was defined largely by transactional (and often not transparent) relationships with brands in the form of sponsored posts and paid promotions. Instead, through YEAY — where brands do not control or drive the recommendation process — they have the opportunity to establish more authenticity and autonomy over the brands and products they choose to promote and monetize.

The influencers can also further pass the benefits on to their communities by onboarding them onto the YEAY app to join their Teams and earning mutual rewards. This increases the earning potential of the influencer and their Team members. Brands will also soon be able to harness all this user-generated content for their marketing campaigns using a dedicated campaign manager, while also being able to embed it directly into their e-Commerce sites.

All of this seamlessly transitions an entire cohort of Generation Z consumers into everyday blockchain adopters, providing a user-friendly way to set up wallets, stake tokens, and start earning rewards for authentic content creation. Users can exchange their WOM Token rewards for gift cards from major brands such as Adidas, Spotify, Playstation, and many more (2,500+ brands across 150 countries).

Musician and TikTok star, Kareem Hesri (keemokazi), said: “What gets me most excited about being part of the YEAY House is having the opportunity to be in a creative space with creative people to recommend our favorite products. I feel like I can be more authentic because the products I am recommending are products that I use on a day-to-day basis. As the world progresses I feel like crypto is a great way to earn money and I think it would be a great opportunity for my followers to learn more about crypto and join the community.”

TikTok star, Alex Youmazzo (alexyoumazzo), who is known for dance and lip sync videos, said: “It’s amazing having a new opportunity to create content with new people! I get to give honest reviews on products I like, I have a new opportunity to make money and my community can also learn about a new form of receiving money.”

TikTok star, Dayna Marie (dayynaa), who is known for fun prank videos and lifestyle content, said: “The YEAY House is a new setting and opportunity to meet new creators and create content. I get to recommend products I love, have another source of income and share a new way of earning money with my community.”

Melanie Mohr, the founder of YEAY and CEO of WOM, said: “Blockchain and cryptocurrencies have had many evangelists over the years, but so often they are only notorious within the existing echo chambers, or else they are tech savvy experts who aren’t really accessible or relatable to the regular person. We have such a powerful opportunity now to bring accessible lifestyle influencers together in the YEAY House and convert them, and their GenZ followers, into blockchain adopters. This is how we bring blockchain to the mainstream, one user-friendly use case after the next.”

About YEAY

YEAY is the leading community for Generation Z to share honest recommendation videos with one another about the products they love. The YEAY app started integrating and testing the WOM Protocol at the start of 2020 and decided to further scale through influencer marketing at the end of 2020. Since then the app has facilitated 1m+ transactions and more than 30k videos have been created, generating a high engagement of more than 3m views. For more information about YEAY: https://yeay.com

About the WOM Protocol

WOM (word-of-mouth) is building a blockchain-based protocol that gives brands, content creators, publishers, and social networks a way to monetize word-of-mouth recommendations on any app or platform. WOM is backed by dozens of seasoned investors from around the globe. For more info about WOM: https://womprotocol.io/

About the YEAY House

The YEAY House is part of a series of creator collectives sponsored by YEAY to bring together influencers to collaborate and onboard their communities to the YEAY app. Together, they can amplify the creative power and social reach for direct conversations about the products and brands they love. The 2-story YEAY House will become the home base for numerous major influencers, including Keemokazi, Dayna Marie, Swagboyq, and more – with a combined reach of more than 40m followers.





