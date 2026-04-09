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Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app Bitchat is getting a fresh wave of attention — not because of a product launch, but because YouTube keeps banning crypto channels.

A Decade Of Content, Gone Overnight

Bitcoin.com confirmed that YouTube removed its channel without prior warning, citing “harmful and dangerous” content. The channel had built an audience of more than 100,000 subscribers over 10 years, posting wallet tutorials and cryptocurrency news.

Appeals have been rejected. Broken video embeds have hurt the site’s traffic. According to Bitcoin.com, nothing in its library crossed any line — and while its educational videos were pulled, crypto scam advertisements continued running on the platform untouched.

YouTube deleted our channel for being “harmful and dangerous.”

Our content since 2015: #Bitcoin education. Wallet tutorials. Objective news.

YouTube’s content: crypto scam ads running 24/7 with zero moderation.

Appeal rejected. No strikes. No explanation. Just an algorithm that… pic.twitter.com/YvEsk8vc7J — Bitcoin.com (@BitcoinCom) April 8, 2026

YouTube has not publicly commented on the removal.

A Pattern That Goes Back Years

This is not an isolated case. BTCsessions, another crypto-focused channel, was removed three separate times between 2019 and 2025. Its most recent ban — issued for what YouTube described as “severe and repeated violations” — was reversed only after a large public backlash.

In September 2025, the Luke Mikic channel was taken down, then restored the same day following a fast appeal.

Earlier in 2026, YouTube swept out a broader group of channels. Reports indicate that the affected accounts lost a combined 35 million subscribers, with demonetization cutting off millions of dollars in revenue.

Bitcoin Magazine was banned in April 2026 — its second removal in four years — this time for content YouTube labeled “low-quality and repetitive.”

Through it all, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan has continued to describe the platform as creator-first. Crypto viewership on the platform dropped to a five-year low in 2026.

Banning channels should always be a last resort, not automated in any way. It’s people’s lives. They put a lot of work into it, years, and then you just ban it automatically.

It’s not respectful. — James CryptoGuru (@Jamyies) April 8, 2026

YouTube Ban: Creators Look For A Way Out

Reaction on X has been sharp. Creators and viewers alike say the bans are unjustified and that automation has made the process worse — not better. “It’s people’s lives,” one user wrote. “They put a lot of work into it, years, and then you just ban it automatically.”

Alternatives Gain Ground

Voices in the community are pointing creators toward other platforms: Odysee, Rumble, Substack, Spotify, and email lists. Bitchat — still in early development — has drawn particular interest for its design, which operates independently of centralized platforms and does not rely on traditional internet infrastructure.

Nostr and Bluesky, both backed by Dorsey, are being mentioned alongside it as longer-term alternatives for creators who no longer want their work dependent on a single platform’s moderation decisions.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView