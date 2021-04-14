AscendEX, formerly BitMax, an industry-leading digital asset trading platform built by Wall Street quant trading veterans, has announced the listing of the ZigCoin (ZIG) under the pair USDT/ZIG on Apr 15 at 1:00 p.m. UTC.

Zignaly is a social, digital asset trading platform. They aim to simplify the world of digital asset trading, making it easy for everyone to include digital assets in their investment portfolio. The current bull run has helped immensely in growing Zignaly, and it has seen more than 10X growth in volume over the past 12 months.

Zignaly launched its unique & disruptive profit sharing module late last year, and the traction is impressive, validating their multi-stream revenue model. While business is now mainly focusing on scaling this innovation to enhance the sense of security for investors, Zignaly is also launching the first-ever digital asset trading insurance protocol for its platform. NFTs will power the protocol, and ZigCoin will be the native token of the platform.

The introduction of ZigCoin will give traction to the existing business. In addition, the new innovative use case will bring fresh investors into the digital asset sphere.

Zignaly aims to solve three major problems as a platform. These problems revolve around trading platforms, investors, and expert traders. The first problem is that trading platforms fight against each other in fierce competition, attracting traders who don’t have the experience or knowledge to engage in digital asset trading. They focus their product on this goal, offering advanced trading functionalities, yet they lack the beginner trading user experiences that new investors seek. The solution Zignaly provides to trading platforms is to plug into the Zignaly ecosystem via API and begin offering their liquidity to new and informed investors willing to put their capital to work on a platform with an uncomplicated user experience.

For investors, the problem is that there aren’t many easy-to-use alternative vehicles for diversifying one’s investment portfolio. Current digital asset investors face hurdles, like minimum investment amounts, clunky user experiences, and fund management fees, when seeking professional services for investing in digital assets. Digital asset trading is high risk, and the lack of knowledge and training makes it difficult for first-time investors to get started. The solution here is that Zignaly offers investors a way to navigate an extensive marketplace of expert traders to work with and provides services governed by the system’s transparency and the community’s feedback enabling users to gain knowledge and insight when investing.

The issue with expert traders is that they possess inherently valuable trading skills, yet there is no mechanism for these traders to monetize and leverage their skillset. Zignaly offers a solution by providing a marketplace that allows traders to monetize their skills, create a reputation, gain the community’s trust, share their results, and communicate with their audience.

In solving these issues, Zignaly has created an environment where trading platforms, users, and expert traders can benefit from one anothers input while contributing to a comprehensive ecosystem.

