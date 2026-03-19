Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

The XRP price is showing signs of a recovery after breaking above the $1.4 resistance that had held it down for weeks. As the cryptocurrency attempts to climb even higher, market analysts remain divided on its next move, outlining three possible price paths. At the same time, the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is surging, with ecosystem usage reaching new levels. This spike in on-chain activity is helping to fuel new optimism and could play a key role in supporting XRP’s upward momentum.

Analyst Outlines Three Scenarios For The XRP Price

A crypto market analyst known as Bird on X has laid out three potential scenarios for the XRP price as the cryptocurrency traded around $1.52 at the time of the analysis. Despite experiencing a major rebound this week, XRP has given up much of those gains and is now back down to $1.46, reflecting a 4% decline in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

In his 4-hour chart, Bird shows that XRP has been grinding sideways since early February, with the XRP price respecting a descending trendline that has capped each recovery attempt. That trendline, drawn from the January highs near $1.85 to $1.45 in March, has now been decisively broken, with price briefly pushing toward $1.60 before pulling back.

Following this reversal, XRP is now testing the upper boundary of a clearly defined range that has held it between roughly $1.15 and $1.55 for weeks. Bird marks this area as a purple rectangular zone on the chart, reflecting a broader accumulation range where bulls and bears have been battling.

With XRP now at a key inflection point, Bird has outlined three potential pathways currently shaping market sentiment. The first scenario points to a deeper pullback that sweeps recent lows before any meaningful rally materializes. The second path sees XRP climbing to $1.80 before entering another prolonged sideways period lasting months.

The third and most optimistic scenario suggests that XRP’s corrective phase could be complete, with the cryptocurrency now positioned for a bullish continuation higher without revisiting lower levels. Bird made his preference clear, stating that he hopes XRP takes the third path.

Supporting the bullish case, the analyst has also pointed to a notable uptick in on-chain activity across the XRP Ledger, alongside fresh news and narratives beginning to circulate about the project. He also flagged the timing around St. Patrick’s Day on March 21 as a possible calendar catalyst that could fuel near-term momentum.

XRP Ledger Surpasses 7.7 Million Holders

Expanding on the recent surge in the XRP Ledger, data from crypto analytics platform Santiment reveals that XRPL has exceeded 7.7 million holders for the first time since its 13-year history, as network participation continues to accelerate at a notable pace.

The milestone arrived alongside a sharp surge in daily active addresses. On March 16, active wallets reached 46,767, the highest level since February 12 and representing a five-week peak in network engagement. The activity spike also coincided with the XRP price jumping over 14% within a 48-hour window, pushing the cryptocurrency above $1.60.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com