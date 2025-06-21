Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

With the crash in the Shiba Inu price over the last few weeks, hundreds of thousands of SHIB investors have seen their holdings plunge into the red. Presently, the majority of investors who have bought the Shiba Inu token are seeing losses on their holdings compared to those in profit. With the month of June known to be a particularly bearish one for SHIB, it is possible that even more investors will suffer losses before the month is over.

June Carries Bearish Prospects For Shiba Inu

The month of June has historically been bearish for the Shiba Inu price, and it seems that the year 2025 is not going to be any different. So far, the meme coin’s price is already down by more than 8% this month, suggesting that the month, with only less than 10 days left, is headed for another red close.

In the meme coin’s five-year history, June is the only month that has never seen a green close. As a result, it is the month with the highest negative returns for the meme coin in history. CryptoRank’s data shows an average of -13.8% returns for June and a -11.5% median return for the month.

With the passing of the years, it seems the losses for the month of June have only gotten worse. In June 2024, the meme coin crashed 32.3% to close the second quarter at a 44.3% loss. In fact, Q2 is also the worst quarter for the meme coin, with four out of the last five years closing in the red.

Given that established trends like this tend to repeat themselves, it is possible that the Shiba Inu price does continue to decline from here. The average returns for the month suggest a double-digit loss before the month is over.

SHIB Investors Suffer Massive Losses

According to data from the IntoTheBlock website, the number of Shiba Inu wallets that are nursing losses has skyrocketed. A total of 65% of all investors are currently in the red, putting them in the lead. In contrast, only 32% of investors are seeing any profit at this level, and 3% are sitting at breakeven, meaning the coins last moved around the price that the meme coin is currently trading at.

While the established trend suggests that the Shiba Inu price will continue to decline and push more investors into losses, the CoinCodex prediction suggests a change in the tide. The 5-day prediction sees an 8.8% rise to $0.00001278 in the new week.

On a longer timeframe, more specifically the 1-month prediction, Shiba Inu is expected to go even higher. It puts the meme coin as high as $0.00001496, which is a 27.35% increase from the current level.

Featured image from Dall.E, chart from TradingView.com