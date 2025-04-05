Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Coincodex, a Machine Learning (ML) algorithm, has shared a bullish prediction for the Shiba Inu price in April. Despite being in a prolonged downtrend, CoinCodex boldly forecasts that Shiba Inu can rise by over 96.54% in a few days.

Shiba Inu Price To Hit 96.54% In 5 Days

CoinCodex has released a shocking short-term Shiba Inu price prediction, expecting a sharp rebound to the upside once bearish conditions subside. Considering how Shiba Inu has been trading sideways for the past few months, the analyst’s timeline for this bullish forecast comes as a surprise.

The Machine Learning algorithm predicts that over the next five days, the SHIB price will experience a rally to reach a new target of $0.00002547. This impressive 96.54% surge is expected to occur by April 3 based on the timeline of the forecast. The projected rise would also mark Shiba Inu’s highest price target for the month of April.

Despite maintaining a bullish outlook on SHIB, CoinCodex acknowledged that the meme coin had severely underperformed in March, shedding over 9.78% of its already low value. However, this recent dip has not dampened the optimism, as the machine learning algorithm anticipates a quick price recovery.

For its general April forecast, CoinCodex has predicted that SHIB will start the second quarter of the year with a potential decrease to $0.0000127 from its previous high. This would represent a 50% decline from the predicted $0.00002547 target and a 12% surge from Shiba Inu’s current market value of $0.0000123.

SHIB Technical Indicators Flash Red

While CoinCodex’s bullish 5-day prediction for Shiba Inu prediction seemingly brings hope for investors and traders, it has also issued a cautionary note, highlighting that several technical indicators are currently flashing red.

The Fear and Greed Index is sitting at a low value of 26, indicating that the market is in a state of uncertainty. This suggests that investors are bearish and may hesitate to enter or hold positions, potentially signaling a further price pullback or consolidation before any significant upward movement.

SHIB has also had 15 out of 30 green days in the past month, recording an 8.96% decline during this time, according to CoinMarketCap. SHIB’s market sentiment is also negative, signaling a lack of investor confidence that could lead to reduced buying pressure.

For now, Shiba Inu’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands at 46, places it in a neutral zone, indicating that the asset is neither oversold nor overbought. To reach CoinCodex’s projected surge of $0.00002547, Shiba Inu will need to overcome current bearish pressure and generate strong bullish momentum quickly. This would require a significant shift in market sentiment and investor demand.

Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com