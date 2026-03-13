Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin spot volume has shown resilience recently while the rest of the cryptocurrency sector has seen a slump.

Altcoins Have Noted A Decline In Spot Activity Since Late January

As highlighted by on-chain analytics firm Glassnode in a new post on X, Bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market have diverged in terms of the spot trading volume.

The “spot trading volume” is a metric that measures, as its name suggests, the total amount of a given asset that’s becoming involved in trading activities in spot markets.

When the value of this indicator rises, it means more of the cryptocurrency is being shifted around on spot exchanges. Such a trend can be a sign that trading interest in the coin is going up.

On the other hand, the metric observing a decline suggests investor attention may be moving away from the asset as the amount of spot trades is trending down.

Now, here is the chart shared by Glassnode that shows the trend in the 7-day rolling mean value of the spot trading volume for Bitcoin, as well as combined that of the top 500 digital assets:

The two metrics appear to have diverged in recent months | Source: Glassnode on X

As is visible in the above graph, the aggregated spot volume for the top 500 cryptocurrencies has been on the way down since October of last year. This decline in trading activity has coincided with a drawdown for the market. Generally, periods with consolidation or bearish action tend to scare investors away, so the recent trend may not be surprising.

What’s interesting, however, is the trend followed by the spot volume of just Bitcoin. From the chart, it’s apparent that initially, the original cryptocurrency followed suit with the rest of the sector, but in February, its volume saw an uplift, including a huge spike that occurred alongside the sharp move down in the asset’s price.

The fact that BTC has diverged recently would suggest that the altcoins have been the ones behind the continued decline in the aggregated spot volume of the top 500 cryptocurrencies.

In some other news, the US Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen a demand impulse recently, as Glassnode has discussed in its latest weekly report.

How the netflows of the US spot ETFs have fluctuated over the past year | Source: Glassnode's The Week Onchain - Week 10, 2026

As displayed in the chart, the US Bitcoin spot ETFs have seen their weekly netflow turn positive after a period of net outflows. The analytics firm explained:

While it remains early to confirm a structural shift in demand, a continuation of positive ETF flows would signal improving institutional sentiment and could re-establish ETFs as an important source of spot-side support for the market.

BTC Price

Bitcoin has slowed down since returning back above the $70,000 level as its price is still trading around $70,400.

The trend in the price of the coin over the last five days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView

Featured image from Dall-E, chart from TradingView.com