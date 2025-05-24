Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

An American visitor ended up losing $123,000 in crypto after getting into the wrong cab in central London. He said he felt drowsy and blank after taking a cigarette the driver offered him. Thirty minutes later, he woke up on the pavement with a smashed phone and no way to unlock his crypto wallet.

Mistaken Identity At Night

According to My London, Jacob Irwin-Cline hailed what he thought was an Uber at around 1:30 a.m. on May 9, 2025. It wasn’t. The driver looked similar to the person in the app, but the car was different. He didn’t check the plate number. He says he only spotted the mistake after the attack.

Sedative Cigarette Encounter

Based on reports, the driver handed him a cigarette when Jacob was already half asleep. He says it felt odd right away. He thinks it was laced with scopolamine, a powerful sedative. This drug can make you feel calm, confused, or even forget what just happened. He lost consciousness for about 30 minutes. When he woke up, the taxi was gone.

Lost Wallet And Cold Facts

His phone was the real prize. It held his private keys and gave full access to his crypto accounts. He later discovered the cab clipped him as he stumbled out. He spent days trying to track down the device. It was never returned. Now he has no way to tap into that $123,000 stash.

Rising Threats To Crypto Holders

This case follows other violent crimes targeting people in the crypto world. On May 3, French police freed the father of a crypto exchange owner after he’d been held for ransom. The kidnappers wanted millions of euros. Days later, masked men tried to shove Paymium CEO Pierre Noizat’s daughter and grandson into a van in broad daylight. They fought back and escaped.

Steps To Stay Safe

Experts urge crypto holders to use hardware wallets for large sums and only keep small amounts on a phone. They say matching every ride-share detail helps too. Check plates, car model, and driver name before you step in. Use long passcodes or biometric locks on phones. And if you carry big assets, think about a travel companion or security guard in unfamiliar places.

The growing number of violent crimes against crypto investors shows that digital money can attract more than just hackers online. It can draw real-world danger. Jacob Irwin-Cline’s loss is a stark reminder that convenience often comes at a cost. Stay alert, check the details, and keep most of your holdings offline. That way, you won’t wake up to a $123,000 hole in your pocket.

