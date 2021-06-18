AscendEX, formerly BitMax, a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite, is excited to announce the launch of the Hummingbot Liquidity Mining Portal. AscendEX users will be able to access tools and upside that were previously only available to a small circle of sophisticated market makers. In celebration of the Hummingbot Liquidity Portal integration, AscendEX will launch a campaign starting June 22, at 12:00 a.m. UTC where users can earn a share of a 200,000 USDT reward pool. The campaign will initially support two trading pairs, BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. AscendEX will launch eight additional pairs on Hummingbot Miner in the coming weeks.

Hummingbot provides open-source market-making infrastructure and a one-of-a-kind open marketplace where individuals get paid to trade. Founded by Carlo Las Marias, Martin Kou, Michael Feng, and Yvonne Zhang in 2019, the team aims to promote an open, fair, and inclusive global financial system by providing tools and education for users. Hummingbot’s one-of-a-kind “Market Making 101” academy enables virtually anyone to learn to trade like a pro. AscendEX will be the third exchange to support Hummingbot liquidity mining on their platform.

“Hummingbot not only delivers value to individual traders but also helps blockchain projects promote favorable liquidity conditions for their native token,” said Shane Molidor, AscendEX’s Global Head of Business Development. Hummingbot Miner provides a low-cost and flexible solution that will be accessible to all projects listed on AscendEX. Molidor went on to say, “We like the idea that Hummingbot Miner leverages game theory to incentivize traders by analyzing trade data to calculate rewards.”

AscendEX participated in Hummingbot’s Series A funding round alongside top-tier strategic investors.

AscendEX (formerly BitMax) is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions.

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem, such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage.

Hummingbot is an open source crypto trading bot platform that enables decentralized market making. Founded by Carlo Las Marias, Martin Kou, Michael Feng, and Yvonne Zhang in 2019, and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. Hummingbot is a community-driven open-source project that aims to democratize algorithmic trading by making sophisticated high-frequency trading strategies freely available to everyone in the world.

