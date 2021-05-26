Today is a rare full moon called the Super Flower Moon that also happens to coincide with a total lunar eclipse that gives the moon a crimson color. For the most part, this should have no impact on Bitcoin, however, after seeing a moon phase chart its impossible not to notice at least some correlation in the cryptocurrency.

Along with the Super Flower Blood Moon, there’s also lots of other astrological significance currently, and it could cause a shakeup in humans that has spillover effect on the cryptocurrency market.

Does Astrology Have Merit In Crypto Markets?

Bitcoin to the moon! is a frequently used statement in crypto. You could also replace BTC with any other coin. The phrase was made most popular recently by Elon Musk and the meme-coin Doge, but it’s always been a theme in crypto.

Why then would so many crypto investors write off the moon itself as having an effect on markets? Astrology is the study of the stars and planetary alignments, that result in changes in the weather, emotions, and more. Some legendary traders have used this information reliably to predict tops and bottoms in markets – could the same be true for Bitcoin?

Astro crypto is becoming increasingly popular but is still shrouded in mystery and stigma. But perhaps the current Super Flower Blood Moon can shed some light on where the top cryptocurrency is headed next – and give astrology a bit of clout at the same time.

Will Bitcoin pump once again with the full moon, or see more blood? | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Will Bitcoin Bleed With the Super Flower Full Moon?

The chart above is from a trader that rarely focused on astrology, but due to the chatter surrounding this big deal of a blood moon, they’ve put a spotlight on how much crypto correlates with the moon.

Maybe there’s something more to investors wanting their coins to “moon.” Or maybe there’s more to the effects of the moon than meets the eye.

There’s no denying there’s an ebb and flow to the price action in the chart above – much like the moon impacts the pull of the tides. Could its also provide some push and pull to the market itself?

One can only speculate, but given that’s also what cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are about, astrology is a perfect marriage. And if there were ever a time for astrology to show any value, the time is now. Not only are there spectacular events going on with the moon, Saturn has just went retrograde and it could bring about a world of change. Are you prepared for what’s to come?

