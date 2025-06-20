Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Secure, scalable, and environmentally friendly — BAY Miner launches mobile mining and offers registration bonuses

As the global cryptocurrency market continues to recover amid geopolitical tensions and investors’ search for stable passive income, BAY Miner, the world’s top cloud mining platform, has announced the launch of its latest mobile app upgrade, allowing ordinary users to easily mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) through their mobile phones without the need for hardware configuration.

A BAY Miner market spokesperson said: “Against the backdrop of traditional market turmoil and polarized sentiment around crypto ETFs, we have observed that investors are shifting from speculation to passive income strategies. Our goal is to make cryptocurrency mining as accessible as mobile banking. This solution eliminates traditional barriers, high setup costs and technical complexity, allowing everyone to easily participate in cloud mining and earn income.”

Income is at your fingertips, mining anytime, anywhere

BAY Miner mobile app integrates all the core functions of the platform, with intuitive and efficient operation, supporting:

New dashboard to view income in real time

One-click purchase and management of mining contracts

Bind crypto wallet, safe and convenient

Quick recharge and withdrawal

Multi-currency income overview (supports BTC , DOGE , LTC , etc.)

, , , etc.) 24/7 multi-language support

Users can control the status and income of mining machines anytime and anywhere, realizing the true meaning of “mining freedom on the palm of your hand”.

Market Background

The upgrade coincided with the Solana ETF filing and Trump’s media promotion of the Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, and market sentiment turned optimistic; the progress of Ripple’s lawsuit with the SEC also continued to affect XRP pricing.

BAY Miner data shows that the number of mobile user registrations in the second quarter of 2025 increased by 29%, which is highly consistent with the increase in the search popularity of the following keywords:

“best cloud mining platforms in 2025”

“passive crypto income during volatility”

Why choose BAY Miner?

Compliance mines cover multiple locations, with stable hosting and green operation. Register to get $15 computing power reward Complete mobile experience, control income anytime, anywhere Daily automatic income, no manual operation required Safe and compliant, stable operation for 7 years Support multiple currencies to purchase cloud computing power contracts (USDT-TRC20, BTC, XRP, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL and other stable currencies) Diversified contracts are available

The table below shows the potential income you can achieve

BTC [New User Experience Contract]: Investment amount: $100, potential total net profit: $100 + $10

BTC [Core Contract Plan]: Investment amount: $600, potential total net profit: $600 + $43.2

DOGE [Core Contract Plan]: Investment amount: $3,000, potential total net profit: $3,000 + $825.3

BTC [Electricity Contract Plan]: Investment amount: $8,000, potential total net profit: $8,000 + $4340

BTC[Electricity Contract Plan]: Investment Amount: $30,000, Potential Total Net Profit: $30,000 + $23,220

Note: Profit estimates depend on network conditions and market volatility.

For more contract plans, please visit the BAY Miner platform official website

You can get the profit the next day after purchasing the contract. When the account funds reach 100 USD, you can choose to withdraw to your wallet or continue to purchase other contracts.

Download the BAY Miner app now to start your efficient and stable crypto income journey

About BAY Miner

BAY Miner is the world’s leading crypto cloud mining service provider. Since 2017, it has focused on providing users with safe, transparent and sustainable crypto mining solutions, with services in more than 180 countries around the world. The platform supports mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and provides a reliable way for individual and institutional investors to participate in the blockchain.

Official website:https://www.bayminer.com

Application download: https://bayminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Media Contact

Alicia Thorne

Global Communications Manager

Email: info@bayminer.com

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.