Crypto is hosting the wildest party in town, there is no doubt about it.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley recently took to X to claim that within the next 12 months, every Wall Street institution will be doing something in crypto.

‘Software is eating the world. Crypto is going to eat capital markets’ – Hunter Horsley

Almost every major bank, from Bank of America and BlackRock to Goldman Sachs and HSBC, is knee-deep in one or more crypto-related endeavors, whether that’s crypto trading and custody, crypto ETPs, crypto-enabled payments, or tokenization.

Is Horsley’s claim a bold one? Sure. Especially considering that DeFi currently represents less than half a percent of traditional finance’s scope.

That said, it’s worth noting that these crypto-related investment products are still relatively new, and it’s only fair to give them time to mature rather than immediately comparing them to TradFi.

If anything, the massive interest in these new products – ETFs being a great example – shows that the sky is the limit for crypto.

💰For instance, Bitwise’s staking-enabled spot Solana ETF, launched just a week ago, has already attracted nearly $200M in inflows

That’s a clear sign the market is hungry for new-age investment products that give it exposure to high-quality cryptos.

What’s more, a recent Bloomberg report revealed that JP Morgan is all set to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as loan collateral.

This would offer billion-dollar investment parties more flexible financing options, allowing them to retain their crypto holdings and avoid triggering taxable events.

And then there’s BlackRock, one of the biggest asset-management companies in the world, which now boasts over $87B in Bitcoin ETF assets and more than $10B in Ether ETFs – proving that crypto is indeed the next big investment opportunity.

Don’t want to miss the crypto gold rush? Ready to ride Wall Street’s smarts? Below are three top altcoins to buy right now.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – New Bitcoin Layer-2 for Solana-Like Performance

One of the best crypto presales of 2025, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) has already raised an eye-popping $25.6M+ from early investors. And it’s worth the hype.

That’s because $HYPER plans to bring Solana-like speeds, low costs, and Web3 compatibility to the Bitcoin blockchain, which has so far been technologically sidelined compared to Ethereum and Solana.

⚡️ Bitcoin Hyper’s new Layer-2 solution will integrate the Solana Virtual Machine to execute thousands of transactions in parallel, finally bringing the blockchain close to Solana’s 65K TPS.

It’ll also enable developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts directly on Bitcoin.

So, get ready to access DeFi trading apps, DAOs, governance, lending, staking, and gaming on Bitcoin, all thanks to Bitcoin Hyper.

Furthermore, a decentralized canonical bridge will facilitate seamless interaction between Bitcoin’s Layer-1 and Hyper’s Layer-2 networks. Simply put, it’ll convert your original Bitcoin into wrapped, Layer 2-compatible tokens.

Here’s the kicker: if you want to join the Bitcoin Web3 revolution, now’s the best time to get in. The project is currently in presale, meaning right now you can buy Bitcoin Hyper for just $0.013215 each – and stake it for 46% APY. Check out our guide to buying $HYPER to find out how.

And holding onto your tokens until 2026 could earn you a handsome 1,400% ROI, with the token projected to potentially reach $0.20 according to our $HYPER price prediction.

2. PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) – Gamified Crypto Mining Ecosystem with Real Rewards

To fully understand PEPENODE ($PEPENODE)’s ground-breaking potential to become the next crypto to explode, consider how it aims to revolutionize the crypto mining segment.

Right now, traditional crypto mining is not only super expensive – with high GPU, electricity, and maintenance costs – but also highly technical, requiring detailed knowledge to set up and operate.

⛏️ PEPENODE, on the other hand, introduces a gamified virtual crypto mining ecosystem that solves both these major problems.

First, PEPENODE is extremely affordable, as your only starting cost is the price of your first $PEPENODE token, which, during its current presale, is just $0.0011317 per token.

Second, mining on PEPENODE is set to be simple yet engaging. The only challenge lies in experimenting with different combinations of mining nodes, as each will have unique characteristics and compatibilities.

Despite being virtual, the mining setup will feel just like the real thing. The dashboard will include familiar elements such as hashrate and other key performance metrics.

Interested? Check out our step-by-step guide on how to buy $PEPENODE.

And according to our $PEPENODE price prediction, if you catch the trend early and get in now, you could potentially see a 542% ROI by the end of 2026.

3. Comedian ($BAN) – Viral Art-Based Meme Coin Rallying Again

Comedian ($BAN) launched in October last year and rode the Q4 boom to shoot up over 3,000% in less than a month.

It’s a viral meme coin inspired by the controversial art piece by Maurizio Cattelan, which features nothing more than a banana taped to a wall.

This artwork sparked an ongoing debate about modern art vs. contemporary art and whether modern art is borderline stupid, fueling massive investor interest in the $BAN token.

Nearly 12 months later, the token now appears ready for another major rally. It’s currently finding support on a key upward-sloping trendline – the same one that triggered a 1,000% rally back in March this year.

However, with a strong resistance line overhead, its upside potential will depend on whether it can successfully break past that resistance.

That said, even from current levels up to that resistance line, there’s at least a 50% gain on offer.

But if $BAN manages to break beyond that line – which is highly likely given that it has tested it four times already (and as we know, the more times a resistance is tested, the weaker it gets) – then we could see another 2024-style rally.

Join the meme coin mania – buy $BAN on MEXC today.

Authored by Krishi Chowdhary, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-to-buy-bitwise-ceo-claims-crypto-adoption-inevitable