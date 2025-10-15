Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Quick Facts: Bitcoin traders are preparing for a new bottom, as liquidity runs thin above $105K. If support breaks, the recent low around $101K might be retested.

But analysts point out that the recent crash is a mature reaction to volatility rather than panic selling.

This keeps the bullish perspective intact, opening a short window for investors to buy the dip before it’s too late.

Last week’s colossal market shakeout likely marks the beginning of a clean-up phase for Bitcoin.

Multiple supports could be retested – including the yearly open of $93,500 – before $BTC holds ground at $117K and prepares for another breakout rally.

But the pullback is controlled deleveraging more than a market crash, according to Bitcoin analyst Axel Adler Jr. Trends across futures, spot volumes, and open interest reveal the market exercising self-corrections.

In a recent post, Glassnode offered more perspective by comparing the reset against the FTX and Terra Luna collapses of 2022. Less than 65% of the supply was in profit in those catastrophic events, while 90% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply is in profit now.

As loud and as sudden as the recent pullback has been, it’s far from turning into a long meltdown.

As further reassurance, here are two more trends that indicate that the sell-pressure is cooling:

Bitcoin has managed to steady itself above the 135-day moving average. So the mid-term trend is still looking good.

Short-term traders no longer have huge unrealized gains, as the Young Supply MVRV ratio (an on-chain indicator used to assess whether the market is undervalued or overvalued) has reset to around 1.

The coming days are likely to witness Bitcoin trading sideways before a stronger base forms above $117K. And once the market finds its footing, there might not be a slowdown till a new all-time high is found.

For strategic investors who believe in Bitcoin’s role in modern finance, this is a brilliant window to buy the dip.

But limiting your portfolio to Bitcoin is a bad idea, as it’s often undervalued altcoins that generate heavier returns in short timeframes. Early-stage projects are especially juicy when they are backed by projects that could shape the market’s future.

In a loud and chaotic market, hunting down the best cryptos to buy now is easier said than done. To save you the trouble, here are our top altcoin picks to stock up on while the market recovers.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 in History

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is one of the hottest cryptos this season.

With its native token presale approaching $24M, it’s easy to see what the big deal is.

The project is building an upcoming Layer-2 solution dedicated to Bitcoin, which has long been tied to its slow and clunky base chain. The fact that Bitcoin is the world’s largest crypto will seem a little surprising if we consider how outdated its underlying blockchain is.

Transaction fees on the network can sometimes skyrocket so high that $BTC doesn’t make sense as an everyday currency:

The network is not reliable for timely transactions, either.

Web3 owes most of its success to Ethereum and Solana, and it’s these blockchains that have built a home for a wide range of applications in DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and countless others

If Bitcoin’s historic relevance has made up for all its technical flaws, just think what it could do with an infrastructure upgrade. That’s what Bitcoin Hyper is here to accomplish:



The above infrastructure is not just a paper vision – unlike most early-stage cryptos – with the tech team making steady progress in product development.

So it’s best not to wait till the market recovers to buy $HYPER. This is one of the few early-stage projects with substance, and the presale is quickly moving toward a sell-out (it has raised over $23.76M so far).

And bear in mind, it’s priced in stages to encourage early purchases, and the next price surge is only a few hours away. High staking APYs (currently 50%) also await early backers.

Join the presale now to grab $HYPER for just $0.013115.

2. PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) – Crypto Mining Simplified

For everyone who’s always been curious about crypto mining, but never had the patience to explore it, here’s an opportunity not to miss:

PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) is launching a virtual mining platform where you can build mining rigs, buy nodes, set up a server room, and earn raining rewards. All of it virtual, of course.

You don’t need to be a crypto nerd to get started, nor do you need a huge investment. All it takes is an early position in $PEPENODE, which explains the growing traffic to the token presale that’s on its way to $2M.

Your earning potential depends on how good you are at optimizing your mining setup. For this, you can try different node combinations and even consider upgrading your nodes.

What makes this opportunity even more compelling are:

Crypto airdrops for top players who climb the leaderboards. They’re not just paid in $PEPENODE, but also other popular meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

for top players who climb the leaderboards. They’re not just paid in $PEPENODE, but also other popular meme coins like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN. The deflationary tokenomics , where 70% of the tokens used to purchase upgrades are burnt. That, in turn, could drive the token value over time.

, where 70% of the tokens used to purchase upgrades are burnt. That, in turn, could drive the token value over time. Referral rewards. You earn 2% of rewards mined by players you invite.

Now selling for just $0.0011005, the price increases in just a few hours. The staking APY – currently at 704% – won’t last long either. Here’s how to buy $PEPENODE.

Visit the official PEPENODE website to join the presale.

3. BNB Has More ATHs on the Horizon

Next up is BNB, the top trending crypto that didn’t just defy the broader market trend, but also set a new all-time high amid the chaos. BNB is now only behind $BTC, $ETH, and $USDC on the crypto chart, claiming XRP’s fourth ranking with a massive $168B market cap.

But here’s what makes it an attractive buy now. BNB has slid 5% on the daily chart, and is now trading 11% below its ATH set just two days ago.

BNB’s latest rally started despite backlash from users who claimed that the coin exacerbated the market turmoil. But the team was quick to do damage control by issuing BNB airdrops worth $45M to meme coin traders hit by the market crash.

The long-term picture also shows resilience, as the chain has been consistently attracting traders and developers with fast and cheap transactions.

Reports that China Renaissance Holdings is planning to raise $600M for a new US-listed investment vehicle built around BNB further strengthen the bullish view.

Check out the BNB price performance on Binance.

But can a heavyweight like BNB match the high-upside potential of low-cap coins like Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE)? That remains to be seen.

But as always, do your own research before investing in crypto. This is not financial advice.

Authored by Ben Wallis, Bitcoinist: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-as-bitcoin-bulls-stabilize-market/