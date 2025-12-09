Trusted Editorial content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. content, reviewed by leading industry experts and seasoned editors. Ad Disclosure

Galaxy Digital, a major crypto services firm, transferred 900 BTC to a wallet that was created shortly before the move on December 9, 2025, according to on-chain monitoring shared by blockchain analysts.

The coins were valued at close to $81.60 million at the time of the transfer, implying an average price near $90,656 per Bitcoin.

Large Bitcoin Transfer Logged

According to on-chain trackers, the receiving address showed no prior history, which caught attention because transfers of this size tend to leave a clear trail and invite scrutiny.

The initial notice came from blockchain sleuths who flagged the transaction and published the receiving address for public view. No public statement has come from Galaxy Digital to explain the move.

What The Move Could Mean

Based on reports, big transfers by firms like Galaxy Digital often involve custody reshuffles, client orders, or trades arranged off-exchange. That said, a transfer to a brand-new address does not by itself prove a sale took place.

A newly created wallet received 900 $BTC($81.59M) from Galaxy Digital 2 hours ago.https://t.co/Ahrqpn4Hip pic.twitter.com/EIWmMXyWJZ — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 9, 2025

The coins might be placed into cold storage, moved between internal wallets, or prepared for an over-the-counter trade. Public data show only the on-chain flow; the motive behind it remains unconfirmed.

Background On Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital has handled several very large transactions this year, and that track record adds context to the latest move.

Earlier in 2025 the firm facilitated a notably large transfer tied to a long-dormant early Bitcoin holder, a sequence of transactions that amounted to tens of thousands of BTC and drew wide market attention.

Those prior actions showed Galaxy operating as a major intermediary when big holders decide to move or sell coins.

Market Reaction And Risks

Traders watched price action closely after the transfer was flagged, but the mere movement of BTC between wallets does not always trigger market swings.

If the coins entered an exchange or were offered for public sale, price impact would be more likely. If they remained in custody or were split into smaller distributions, the market effect could be muted.

For now, there is no public evidence that the transfer caused immediate selling or that the funds were liquidated.

What To Watch Next

Observers will look for follow-up on-chain flows — for instance, whether the new address sends coins onward, or whether linked wallets show signs of exchange deposits.

Analysts will also watch for any official comments from Galaxy Digital or disclosures tied to client mandates.

Until then, the facts are limited to the Bitcoin transaction record itself and the valuation snapshot reported when the move was first spotted.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView