The crypto market recently witnessed a historic moment as Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, rallied hard to a new all-time high on Wednesday, triggering renewed optimism in the sector. After the milestone, BTC’s bullish performance has been analyzed and attributed to several key favorable conditions.

Triggers Behind Bitcoin’s Sharp Growth

Since gaining upward traction in April, the market value of Bitcoin has officially risen to a new all-time high of $111,867, surpassing its previous peak at the $109,241 level achieved during United States President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The notable upsurge to a new peak marks a major turning point in the cryptocurrency’s development as a widely recognized financial instrument. However, this spike is being driven by a combination of strong variables rather than speculative hype.

According to Santiment, a leading on-chain data platform, this milestone was reached just six weeks after the news of Trump’s tariffs caused the crypto sector to display extreme FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt). This is a clear example that crypto markets have often moved in the opposite direction of institutional whales’ capital and retail expectations.

The on-chain platform has also taken a step to outline the key factors that supported the recent rally to a new all-time high. Aside from the tariffs being lowered and the 90-day truce between the US and China, a major factor behind the BTC’s rally highlighted by Santiment has been the increasing number of institutional investors.

This heightened institutional interest has been observed among top asset management firms like BlackRock, Fidelity, Ark Invest, and others. Santiment noted that BlackRock’s interest is evidenced by the expansion of its BTC holdings through its Spot Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, which currently breached the $20 billion milestone. During the period, Fidelity and Ark Invest have also reported record inflows.

BTC’s notable surge has triggered bullish sentiment in the sector. Due to ongoing tariff uncertainties and widespread jadedness, there has not been much FOMO, therefore, the path was paved for BTC to finally create history.

BTC’s Bullish Move Set To Extend To New Highs

Over time, Bitcoin has swiftly transformed from a speculative asset to a vital part of diversified investments. This is because of its increasing inclusion in the portfolios of significant asset managers and hedge funds. With the growing presence and crowd’s greed, Santiment is confident that BTC might surge to the $115,000 and $120,000 price range in the near future.

Ali Martinez, a crypto analyst and trader, also predicted a continuation of the uptrend, claiming that BTC is entering price discovery. Given the robust performance so far, Martinez believes that the next key levels to watch include $116,000, $126,000, $136,000, and $148,000.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $110,834, demonstrating a nearly 9% increase in the past week. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that investors are capitalizing on the ongoing upward trend as BTC’s trading volume has risen sharply by more than 73% in the past day.

