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Bitcoin (BTC) has moved beyond a payments network and reserve asset into a technology increasingly tied to strategic defense and cybersecurity. US military officials are now weighing its value and potential role in national security. These remarks have added to the growing discussion around how the cryptocurrency could strengthen military resilience and support national power.

US Admiral Calls Bitcoin A Tool For National Security

Bitcoin has entered discussions about national security after US Admiral Samuel Paparo outlined the asset’s strategic relevance during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing tied to the fiscal year 2027 defense budget request. His witness testimony placed BTC within a broader conversation around cybersecurity, military readiness, and national power.

Speaking during the hearing reviewing the posture of US Indo-Pacific Command and US Forces Korea, Paparo described Bitcoin as a “computer science tool” built from cryptography, blockchain, and a secure proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism. He said that, because of these systems, the technology carries significance beyond its economic function.

Paparo noted that the Bitcoin network has “incredible potential” because of its PoW protocol, which requires computing power to secure its blockchain. He also stated that this system adds costs beyond normal network security, including expenses that could affect how US military systems are able to operate.

The US commander also called Bitcoin “a reality,” noting that people around the world are already using the crypto network. He sees Bitcoin as a useful tool that could impact how countries project power and how they could influence and operate in digital and global systems.

He also described BTC as a peer-to-peer (P2P) system in which value can be transferred directly between users without a trusted middleman, such as a bank. This is because the cryptocurrency operates on a zero-trust model that relies on no central authority. He links this design to broader debates about cybersecurity issues in the US and the potential for Bitcoin to strengthen military and defense capabilities.

How BTC Could Help Boost Cybersecurity Applications

Beyond calling Bitcoin a national power tool, Paparo also highlighted its role and importance in US cybersecurity. He said the technology has real use in this area and has shown the potential to boost overall national power.

By emphasizing network structure, rather than price or investment, Paparo shows that Bitcoin’s utility extends well beyond its store of value narrative and payment use cases. The US Admiral stated specifically that the cryptocurrency’s PoW mechanism could support cybersecurity applications.

In broader cybersecurity terms, BTC’s cryptographic system can help protect transactions through public-key encryption, making it very hard to fake ownership or alter records. As a decentralized network, it means there is no single server or authority to attack, which reduces weak points. Additionally, the PoW system makes potential attacks very costly and difficult because they require a lot of computing power.

Taken together, these features explain why Paparo sees Bitcoin as a tool to bolster national security. He noted that any technology that helps make the US stronger as a country is considered beneficial.

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