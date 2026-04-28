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Bitcoin is back in focus after a well-known critic warned that its biggest corporate supporter, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), could face a serious breakdown. The warning comes from Peter Schiff, who believes the company’s current financial strategy may not be able to hold up over time.

Bitcoin-Linked Financing Model Raises Structural Concerns

At the center of this issue is how Strategy raises money using a financial instrument called STRC. These preferred shares promise investors a variable return of about 11.5%. Some believe that Bitcoin only needs to grow by around 2% each year for the company to keep paying this return. However, Schiff pointed out that this idea only works if Strategy stops issuing new STRC shares.

That is not what is happening. Under Michael Saylor, the company continues to release more STRC. Each new issuance increases the total amount of returns the company must pay. This means Bitcoin would need to grow faster over time just to keep up with the rising obligations.

Another problem appears if the price of STRC drops below its target value of 100. Schiff explained that to bring the price back up, the company may need to offer an even higher return. This increases the pressure further because higher returns mean more money must be paid out. As more shares are issued and returns rise, the system becomes harder to maintain.

Death Spiral Scenario Extends From STRC To Bitcoin And MSTR

Schiff then described how this situation could turn into a dangerous cycle. To keep paying investors, Strategy may need to sell some of its Bitcoin. Selling Bitcoin can push its price down, especially if it happens repeatedly.

If Bitcoin’s price falls, the value of the company’s remaining holdings also drops. At the same time, the company still has to meet its growing payment obligations. This creates a loop where falling prices and rising demands feed into each other.

The situation can become worse if more STRC is issued. Each step adds more pressure, and, according to Schiff, this is how a “death spiral” can form, where each action taken to solve the problem ends up making it bigger.

He added that the only way to stop this cycle would be to cancel the payments tied to STRC. However, that option comes with its own risks. If the payments stop, the value of STRC could fall sharply, which may also affect Strategy’s stock. Because the company is so closely tied to Bitcoin, this kind of disruption could spread to the wider market.

In Schiff’s view, the link between STRC, Strategy, and Bitcoin creates a chain reaction where pressure in one area quickly affects the others. He believes this cycle could ultimately bring down Strategy, widely seen as Bitcoin’s strongest corporate supporter, with ripple effects extending into the Bitcoin market itself.

Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com